Tickets for the Macao performance of ‘Frozen in Concert’ are now on sale

The Macao Orchestra will perform music from the film Frozen for two nights only, in celebration of International Children’s Day. The shows, on 31 May and 1 June, combine symphonic music with stage technology to “bring families and children into the world” of the 2013 Disney blockbuster, according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

The concerts will see the soundtrack of Frozen – including the Oscar-winning “Let It Go” – performed as a live accompaniment to the film for the first time in Macao, under the direction of assistant conductor Tony Cheng-Te Yeh.

Internationally acclaimed vocalists will join the orchestra, including Alyssa Fox, who plays main character Elsa in the film’s US Broadway adaptation, and Ray Liu, the voice of Elsa’s sister, Anna, in the Chinese-language version.

[See more: House of Dancing Water returns to City of Dreams with a star-studded premiere]

Tickets to Disney’s Frozen in Concert Film with Live Orchestra are on sale now. The concerts will be performed at Cotai’s MGM Theater at 8 pm each evening and their approximately two-hour runtime includes an intermission. MGM Theater’s advanced audiovisual capabilities will enhance the experience with a 900-square-metre, ultra-HD screen and an immersive sound system.

Frozen is one of Disney’s most successful animated films and won the 2014 Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Other immensely popular songs from its soundtrack include “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “For the First Time in Forever.” The character of Elsa has been hailed for breaking the traditional Disney princess mould in her quest for self-acceptance and empowerment.

Tickets start at 300 patacas and are available via the Macau Ticketing Network.