Macao Orchestra presents the BBC’s ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ in concert

For one night only, the Macao Orchestra will perform Seven Worlds, One Planet, with the concert taking place on 12 July at 8 pm at Broadway Macau.

This unique film-in-concert experience will feature breathtaking footage from the acclaimed BBC series Seven Worlds, One Planet, accompanied by the music of renowned composers Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea.

Helmed by Australian conductor Vanessa Scammell, the Macao Orchestra will transport audiences on a sensory journey across all seven continents. The concert will showcase the diverse landscapes of Africa, Antarctica, North America, Australia, Europe, South America, and Asia, all from the comfort of the concert hall.

[See more: Tickets for the Chainsmokers are now on sale]

According to media reports, Hong Kong actor Jason Chan Chi San will serve as the narrator of the film and tell captivating stories about the natural wonders of the seven continents in English.

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a highly popular natural history TV series produced by the BBC. The production team spent four years filming in 41 countries, capturing the stunning natural scenery of each continent. The series premiered in 2019 and quickly became a hit, breaking premiere ratings records for BBC One documentaries and earning numerous awards.

The performance is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes long, including a brief intermission. Tickets are priced at 300, 220, and 150 patacas and can be purchased through the Macau Ticketing Network. There is also a 24-hour ticketing hotline available at 2855 5555.