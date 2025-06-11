Everything you need to know about Jimmy O Yang shows in Macao

Great news for fans of comedian Jimmy O Yang who couldn’t get tickets to his Hong Kong shows: The 38-year-old comedy star is performing in Macao. The Macao dates were first announced by Galaxy Macau through a Facebook post, closely followed by an Instagram reel posted by Yang.

Born in Hong Kong, Yang moved to the US at the age of 13 with his family. He found a sweet spot in comedy by sharing the immigrant experience with insider wit, resonating with the Asian-American community.

His material, shaped by his Hong Kong upbringing during such formative years, includes widely shared comedy moments like I Am Made in China and Guess How Much. The comedian has also gained widespread recognition for his roles in various television and film productions, including the comedy-drama TV series Interior Chinatown.

Read on for details about his Macao dates.

When is Jimmy O Yang performing in Macao?

Three dates have been announced: 4 July and 5 July at 8:30 pm, and a matinee at 3 pm on 6 July.

Where are the Macao shows taking place?

Jimmy O Yang Live in Macau will be held at the Broadway Theatre at Broadway Macau, adjacent to the Galaxy resort. The theatre has a seated capacity of about 2,500 people.

How do I get to Broadway Macau?

If you’re arriving in the city via the Taipa Ferry Terminal, you can hop on the free Galaxy Macau shuttle bus, which runs every 15 to 40 minutes between 9 am and 11 pm. Another option is to take the LRT to Pai Kok station, located between Taipa Village and Galaxy. Broadway is connected by a footbridge.

Those arriving via the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal or the HMZB port can also take Galaxy shuttle buses, which run from 9:30 and 10 am respectively until 10 pm. There’s also a shuttle to Galaxy from the Starworld Hotel in the NAPE district.

Finding a taxi in Macao can prove challenging. If you’re not prepared for a long wait, shuttles are your best option.

When do tickets for the shows get released?

Fans will not want to miss the chance to snatch up priority booking tickets, which will be available today at 1 pm through Trip.com and Ctrip. The public sale starts this Friday, 13 June, at 11 am through Galaxy Ticketing and Damai.

How can I access the presale?

Make sure you’ve created an account and are signed into Trip.com or Ctrip so you’re all set when presale starts at 1 pm on 12 June. And, of course, don’t refresh the webpage once you’re in the digital queue to buy tickets.

You can always try again on Friday via Galaxy Ticketing or Damai if you fail to snag presale tickets.

How much are tickets to Jimmy O. Yang’s comedy show in Macao?

Tickets are priced at 480, 680 and 880 patacas (or Hong Kong dollars, depending on the ticketing platform from which you purchase them).

I’m travelling to Macao for the show. Where should I stay?

For convenience, consider staying at Galaxy Macau. The mega resort houses nine five-star hotel brands, from Andaz Macau, which features a comfortable contemporary design with local touches, to Banyan Tree, celebrated for its serene, wellness-focused escapes. These properties span a wide range of price points.

At the time of publishing, one night for two adults (6 to 7 July) at the Broadway Hotel – a more budget-friendly option within the resort – starts at 1,278 patacas, but it appears to have no rooms available on 4 and 5 July through its own website.