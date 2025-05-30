Whenever we think of summer music festivals, it’s easy for British, European or American festivals to steal the spotlight – just think of Glastonbury or Lollapalooza.

But if you don’t fancy making the trek way out west this year, fear not, because we’ve got our own share of great festivals on this side of the world. Here are our best picks for Asian music festivals that are on from June to September, listed in chronological order.

Strawberry Music Festival (草莓音乐节)

This popular mainland Chinese festival is going overseas – Photo by Anthony Delanoix

Strawberry Music Festival has become a staple outdoor music festival for young mainland Chinese people since it began in 2009. The organisers run festivals all throughout the country and this year they are staging their first overseas festival in Tokyo in June and have even hinted at a Macao edition.

The festival tends to showcase Chinese, Japanese and Taiwanese pop, rock and electronic artists. The next festival is in Hangzhou from 14 to 15 June, featuring Japanese artists like Poison Girl Friend and Atarayo, Chinese artists like DOUDOU and Octopus Villain 八爪恶霸 and Taiwanese artists like 163braces. The one after Hangzhou is at Urumqi from 12 to 13 July.

Day tickets are 429 yuan for general admission and 259 yuan for students.

World DJ Festival

Big names like Alan Walker, Alesso and Anyma are headlining in Seoul’s World DJ Festival this year – Photo by Arthur Edelmans

This EDM festival in Seoul features internationally renowned DJs and producers and has been running for 18 years. This year, it’s on from 14 to 15 June and the headliners are Alan Walker, Alesso, Anyma and DJ Snake. A two-day ticket currently costs 359,000 won (US$260). It is important to note that you have to be 19 or above to attend.

The festival is also making its first overseas debut in Chiba, Japan from 28 to 29 June with headliners including the Chainsmokers, Alan Walker, Alesso and Nicky Romero. An official two-day ticket costs 33,000 Japanese yen (US$226). Both festivals also feature impressive rosters of local DJs.

If you attend either of these festivals, you will be eligible to attend a DJ day festival at Boryeong, South Korea on 26 July for free!

[See more: DJ Alan Walker to perform at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue]

Asian Pop Festival

Now in its second year, this pop festival features diverse artists from Asia – Photo by nednapa

This pop festival in Yeongjongdo, Incheon takes place from 21 to 22 June, featuring over 50 diverse acts from eight countries across Asia. Highlights on the first day are Korean alt-rock band Silica Gel, indie rock band Se So Neon, Japanese jazz and rock duo Ego-Wrappin’ and Indonesian pop band Lomba Sihir. On the second day, ones to watch are Korean rock band Jaurim, Japanese indie band Lamp and hip hop artists J-Tong and Hypnosis Therapy.

Currently, it costs 176,000 won (US$127) for a 2-day ticket and 110,000 won (US$79.70) for a one-day ticket.

The Rainforest World Music Festival

Besides music, there is a great emphasis on food, culture and community at the Rainforest World Music Festival – Photo by Wirestock Creators

This three-day festival in Sarawak, Malaysia is not your typical music festival. It is set in a rainforest, and rather than big names, focuses on showcasing the diversity of traditional, contemporary and fusion world music while placing great emphasis on the celebration of food, culture and community.

The festival began in 1998, and this year it features 184 performers from 20 countries. A 3-day ticket for the event, held from 20 to 22 June, is currently 765 ringgit (US$180).

Fuji Rock Festival

Major headliners this year at Fuji Rock Festival are Fred Again, Vampire Weekend and Vulfpeck – Photo by Kevin Utting/Wiki Commons

Fuji Rock has been around since 1997 and is the biggest music festival in Japan. It takes place every year at the stunning Naeba Ski Resort and always boasts an impressive international lineup. The three major headliners are English music producer and DJ Fred Again (his first ever set in Asia), American indie rock band Vampire Weekend and funk/soul band Vulfpeck, but the festival also features many more internationally renowned artists like Four Tet, Faye Webster, James Blake and Confidence Man.

This year’s festival takes place from 25 to 27 July and it currently costs 59,000 yen (US$404) for a three-day ticket.

Waterbomb Festival

Expect to get wet at this popular South Korean music festival – Photo by PBXStudio

This popular South Korean festival will be held for the first time in Macao from 9 to 10 August. What makes this festival unique is that it blends water fights with live music – usually top K-pop acts. When the festival took place in Hong Kong last year, performers included Jay Park, Rain, Jessi, Gray, and 82Major. As of yet, there is no further information about the lineup or prices in Macao, but those interested can stay in the loop by following the festival’s official Instagram account.

Other cities that this festival is set to take place in this year include Hong Kong, Manila, Hainan, Singapore, Bali, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, Bangkok, and Dubai.

[See more: Waterbomb Festival confirms Macao and Hong Kong dates for 2025 World Tour]

Summer Sonic

Camila Cabello will headline in Tokyo, Osaka and Bangkok this year for Summer Sonic – Photo by Christian Bertrand

Summer Sonic is a two-day festival that takes place simultaneously in Tokyo and Osaka on the weekend of 16 and 17 August. Artists that play on Saturday in Tokyo will then play in Osaka on Sunday and vice versa.

Summer Sonic has a long history too, with its first edition beginning in 2000. That year Green Day and Blues Explosion were headliners, and many overseas and Japanese artists were featured. This year Summer Sonic brings international heavyweights Fall Out Boy, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, aespa and 21 Savage (to name a few) to Japan. Two-day tickets are 38,000 yen (US$260) in Tokyo and 35,000 yen (US$240) in Osaka.

This Japanese festival made its first overseas foray to Bangkok in 2024, and this year from 23 to 24 August, music fans can enjoy a world-class experience in Thailand too, featuring a stacked lineup of international, Japanese, Korean, and Thai artists. Headliners are Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas and Camila Cabello. Two-day tickets are 7,000 baht (US$213).

S2O Festival

The world’s wettest party is coming to Macao this September – Photo by NattapolStudiO

S2O Festival is coming to Macao for the first time from 6 to 7 September. Known as “the world’s wettest party,” this festival originated in Thailand to celebrate Songkran, Thailand’s new year. It’s known for huge water features and for featuring internationally renowned DJs in the EDM, house, trance, and techno scenes. Marshmello, DJ Snake and Alan Walker headlined at the Bangkok S2O festival in April.

So far, there is no further information on the lineup or ticket prices in Macao but the event will be taking place at the new Macao Outdoor Performance Venue.