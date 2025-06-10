K-pop girl group Twice to perform in Macao in September

The K-pop girl group Twice has announced that it will be performing two shows at Macao’s Venetian Arena on 27 and 28 September.

There will also be a show at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on 6 December, as part of a world tour promoting Twice’s latest album This is For, which releases on 11 July.

The Macao shows will be the first time that the group has held a concert in Macao. No ticketing details have been announced yet, however.

Twice will be touring from July to December across cities in South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, with more destinations likely to be added. The tour kicks off in Incheon on 19 July.



Best known for the songs “Cheer Up,” “What is Love?” and “TT,” Twice debuted on the scene in 2015 and consists of 9 members.

Last year, Twice completed its fifth world tour, Ready to Be, with 51 shows across 27 cities.