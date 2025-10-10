What is Hush? Here’s our guide to Macao’s annual music festival that kicks off next weekend

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Macao’s annual pop music festival, the Hush Beach Concerts. Since its inauguration in 2005, the festival has been an important part of Macao’s local music scene, and has since become a highly anticipated event luring artists from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and overseas.

Last year, audiences saw the likes of Japanese guitarist Tomo Fujita, Taiwanese singer-songwriter 9m88, and Macao musician Jun Kung at Hush.

[See more: The Macao International Music Festival gets underway]

This year’s festival kicks off next weekend from 18 to 19 October at Hac Sa beach, but there will be exciting community events and free gigs leading up to the festival to whet our appetites.

Admission to Hush is completely free. However, participation in the associated Urban Sports Wellfest is ticketed. Read on to find out more.

Ying May Supermarket are one of the local bands that will be performing this year – photo courtesy of Ying May Supermarket

What’s happening before the festival?

There will be live music events starting this Sunday on 12 October. Macanese band Tuna Macanese will be performing next to Taipa’s Flower City Park while four other local bands – Ying May Supermarket, Cancer Game, Amulets and Daze in White – will perform at Praceta de Venceslau de Morais.

Workshops and talks for musicians will take place at Barra District’s Navy Yard No.1. On 13 October, those interested in composing music can check out local jazz composer and musician Hon Chong Chan’s workshop. Meanwhile on 15 October, local band Daze in White share their musical journey of how they became full-time musicians under a Hong Kong music label. (Please note that some of these activities require registration through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account.)

[See more: UK man with no musical training signs historic record deal thanks to AI-generated song]

South Korean bassist H.J. Freaks, Taiwan’s ukulele prodigy Feng E and Japanese-American rapper Shing02 and DJ Spin Master A-1 will also be running workshops prior to the festival. However, registration has already closed for these events.

Those keen to join the Glow Run – a neon and anime themed run on the beach that takes place on 19 October – should sign up before Sunday on 12 October.

Finally, there is an ongoing short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds” for the public to showcase their musical talent, and the extended deadline is 5 pm on Sunday, 12 October.

What is special about the 20th anniversary edition of the festival?

In 2024, Macao was awarded the title of “Cultural City of East Asia”, so this year’s edition is a nod to this honour by featuring a diverse line-up of East Asian bands and musicians from China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and more.

The festival has also invited sports instructors from China, Japan and South Korea for the Urban Sports Wellfest, a series of sports classes that will take place from morning to night throughout the festival weekend.

[See more: Black Eyed Peas announce Macao and Hong Kong shows]

As with previous editions, festivalgoers can expect food stalls and other fun interactive activities as well.

Having graced lofty stages like Clockenflap and Glastonbury, South Korea’s Balming Tiger will now take the stage at Hush – Photo courtesy of Balming Tiger

Who are the artists to watch at this year’s festival?

Topping the bill are South Korea’s alternative music collective Balming Tiger, who have been on world-renowned festival stages like Clockenflap, Fuji Rock and Glastonbury. Not to be missed too are Beijing rock band Summerwarz (夏日入侵企画), Taiwan’s all-women metal band MakeMake, ukulele prodigy Feng E and acclaimed South Korean bassist H.J. Freaks.

[See more: ‘The first instrument is your mind.’ Meet cellist Lokteng Pao, Macao’s rising musical star]

Local musicians to seek out are emo/pop punk band Scamper, jazz fusion band thetiredeyes, hardcore band Cancer Game and drum and bass DJ Saiyan, to name just a few.

Yoga has been an integral part of the festival for the past few editions of the festival – Photo courtesy of Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC)

That is an impressive lineup. Tell me more about the Urban Sports Wellfest!

The Urban Sports Wellfest takes place between 9:30 am to 7 pm, with over 40 fitness and dance classes taking place throughout 18 to 19 October on the beach and at the Temporary Green and Leisure Area. To take part, you must purchase either a one-day pass for 240 patacas or a two-day pass for 400 patacas.

[See more: Here’s all you need to know about the NBA China Games 2025]

Activities include fitness and dance classes led by top instructors like Hong Kong’s Fatboy and Thailand’s Gun Gun; yoga sessions featuring Hong Kong’s acclaimed yoga instructor Alex Lam as well as local instructors like Victor Kumar and Kathine Cheong.

Expect morning gong bath sessions, pilates sessions and the opportunity to do the HYROX Physical Fitness Test, a high-intensity test of strength and endurance.

Is the festival suitable for kids?

Absolutely. In fact, there is a stage dedicated to young local performers called “hush! Kids”. Check out the Macau Youth Jazz Orchestra, jazz band Lazy Jones, rock band Rock Kidz and more.

[See more: Meet Diwa’s Lam Wai Hong, who is nurturing the electronic music scene in Macao]

Across the weekend, electronic music centre Diwa will also have kids DJing at the bazaar area. There will also be game booths and workshops suitable for kids to take part in.

How can we get there?

Free shuttle buses will be provided between 18 and 19 October, travelling from Iao Hon Market Garden, Fai Chi Kei (Rua Sul do Patane) and Taipa Central Park (outside Nova Taipa Gardens Block 21) to Hac Sa Beach and back.

The first bus departs at 8:30 am from Iao Hon, Fai Chi Kei, and Taipa, while the last bus to Hac Sa Beach departs at 11 pm, with departures every 15 to 20 minutes. The final buses to depart from Hac Sa will be at 11:59 pm.

[See more: ‘Music is a friend that accompanies you through life.’ Andrea Bocelli talks with Macao News]

Residents and tourists can also take MGM Cotai’s free shuttle buses from all points of entry in Macao (except Qingmao Port) to MGM Cotai’s B1 shuttle bus lobby, and transfer to Hush’s free shuttle bus there.

Due to the large number of visitors travelling to and from Hac Sa Beach, Hush strongly advises the public to use public transport whenever possible.

Is there anything else happening after this jam-packed weekend?

Beat Bloom Macao is an international music industry forum and matchmaking session that will take place on Monday 20 October at Barra district’s Navy Yard No. 1. This is perfect for local musicians and music industry professionals aged 16 or above in Macao. The event is conducted in English, Cantonese and Mandarin.

[See more: Meet JinJin Xu: The interdisciplinary artist drifting between New York, Shanghai and Macao]

The forum gathers industry representatives from leading festivals such as Strawberry Music Festival, Midi Music Festival, Clockenflap, and Baybeats to share insights on the latest market trends and future directions. Furthermore, there will be a dedicated matchmaking session giving artists the opportunity to interact directly with these industry leaders.

Be sure to register before 12 October via the Macao One Account’s activity application function, selecting the activity “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest” to avoid disappointment.