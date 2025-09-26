Menu
Black Eyed Peas announce Macao and Hong Kong shows

The Black Eyed Peas are known for an impressive run of global hits across hip-hop, pop, and dance music, from the 2000s right through to the 2020s
  • The Macao concert will take place at the city’s Outdoor Performance Venue on 21 November, with tickets starting at HK$699

26 Sep 2025
Earlier this year, the Black Eyed Peas began an innovative residency in Las Vegas – Photo by lev radin

26 Sep 2025

Genre-blending hip-hop and dance act Black Eyed Peas have announced concerts in Macao and Hong Kong.

The group, comprising will.i.am, apl.de.ap, Taboo, and J. Rey Soul (who replaced founding member Fergie in 2018) will be performing at the Macao Outdoor Performance Area on November 21. 

The Hong Kong show will also be an outdoor performance and takes place on 19 November at the West Kowloon Cultural District. 

[See more: There are 20,000 tickets being given away for the K-Pop MAMA Awards in Hong Kong]

Tickets for the Macao concert are priced from HK$699 to HK$1,699 and are available from uutix. Pricing and ticketing information for the Hong Kong show has not yet been made public.

The Black Eyed Peas are known for an impressive run of global hits across hip-hop, pop, and dance music, particularly during the 2000s and early 2010s. Their most famous songs include “Where Is The Love?,” “Let’s Get It Started,” and “Pump It”

In the 2020s, they have also released dance and Latin-influenced hits such as “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life),” “Mamacita,” and “Girl Like Me” featuring Shakira. They meanwhile began a Las Vegas residency earlier this year.

