The Macao International Music Festival gets underway

The 37th Macao International Music Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, officially opened on 3 October at the Macao Cultural Centre. Presented under the theme “Vocal Waves,” the festival is set to captivate audiences throughout autumn with 12 distinct programmes and 14 accompanying outreach activities.

Following an opening ceremony, presided over by senior culture officials, guests were treated to a performance of Georges Bizet’s Carmen, a joint presentation by the MIMF and casino operator SJM, which served as a curtain-raiser for the festival.

This year’s MIMF schedule showcases a splendid array of musical pieces from both Eastern and Western music traditions. Highlights include Mikhail Pletnev and the Rachmaninoff International Orchestra. This concert will feature piano maestro Pletnev performing a complete cycle of Rachmaninoff’s four piano concertos.

World-renowned baritone Thomas Hampson is scheduled to present a recital dedicated to the evocative lieder of Gustav Mahler, including selections from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (The Youth’s Magic Horn) and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit. Violinist Daniel Hope will join the Gstaad Festival Orchestra to perform two versions of The Four Seasons: Antonio Vivaldi’s baroque classic and Max Richter’s contemporary minimalist recomposition.

In commemoration of significant historical anniversaries – the 80th Anniversary of China’s World War II victory over Japan and the 120th anniversary of the birth of local composer Xian Xinghai – the MIMF has curated two commemorative concerts: River of Legacy and The Yellow River.

Meanwhile, Sheng’s Ultimate Timbre will see renowned sheng player Wu Wei, violist Martin Stegner, and double bassist Janne Saksala guide the audience through a harmonious musical dialogue between Eastern spirituality and Western sentiment.

Additionally, the concert Cuca Roseta and the Macao Chinese Orchestra will feature Portuguese Fado diva Cuca Roseta collaborating with the Macao Chinese Orchestra to interpret the essence of Portuguese soul, exploring themes of love, loss, longing, and destiny with the distinctive sound of the Portuguese guitar.

Tickets for the 37th Macao International Music Festival are currently available for purchase through Enjoy Macao Ticketing, with various discounts on offer. Further details on programmes and special offers can be found on the festival’s webpage or its Facebook page.