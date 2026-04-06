This week in the Greater Bay Area: Glam rock ballet, Miffy in Guangzhou and more

The Greater Bay Area is full of surprises. This week we’ve got Siberian underground sounds at an iconic club, an exhibition on fragrances all the way from the 16th century, and all-you-can-eat gyoza for HK$13.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

If that piques your interest, read on to find out about all the great events happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Foshan

Threads of Kinship exhibition

The exhibition in Foshan is a continuation of dialogue on the theme of kinship from Paris’ Kadist gallery – Photo courtesy of He Art Museum

He Art Museum and Paris’ Kadist gallery present an exhibition that brings together works by over 40 contemporary artists, using the rich textile tradition of the Pearl River Delta region as a starting point.

Venue: He Art Museum (和美术馆)

Date: Now until 30 June

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Guangzhou

The Unceasing Aura exhibition

Head to the World’s Largest Fragrance Museum in Guangzhou for an exhibition featuring Eastern and Western perfumes from the 16th to the 20th century.

Venue: Xuelei Fragrance Museum (雪蕾香氛博物馆)

Date: Now until 31 May

Time: 10:30 pm to late

Miffy and Friends China experience

There are plenty of photo-ops at the Miffy and Friends China experience – Photo courtesy of Xinhua

Beloved Dutch icon Miffy the rabbit is celebrated with an immersive experience featuring plenty of photo-ops and an exclusive Guangzhou-themed zone.

Venue: Tianhe City, Beijing Road – Block B (北京路天河城B区B1层·米菲馆)

Date: 11 April to 31 August

[See more: GBA travel boom: Guangzhou and Zhuhai drive tourism rebound and regional integration]

Hengqin

Macao-Hengqin craft market

Some 150 creative booths from Macao, Guangdong, Southeast Asia, and Portuguese-speaking countries will showcase handmade crafts, art, vintage items and more. Expect music and games as well.

Venue: Hengqin Culture & Art Complex (橫琴文化藝術中心)

Date: 9 to 12 April

[See more: The 3×3 Bay: how street basketball is stitching the GBA together]

FIBA 3×3 Hengqin Challenger

The International Basketball Federation’s season-opening stop of the 3×3 Challenger will take place in Hengqin.

Venue: Hengqin Culture & Art Complex (橫琴文化藝術中心)

Date: 11 to 12 April

Hong Kong

All-you-can-eat gyoza

For just HK$13, you can eat an unlimited amount of gyoza on weekdays only to celebrate this popular shop’s 13th anniversary.

Venue: Ramen Iroha

Date: On weekdays only until 15 June

Time: 5 to 9 pm

HK Ballet presents Glam Rock

The iconic Freddie Mercury is honoured in this glam rock ballet production – Photo courtesy of Isaac Lam/Hong Kong Ballet

Glam rock meets contemporary ballet in Hong Kong Ballet’s homage to the music of Depeche Mode, Queen and Hong Kong rock band Beyond.

Venue: The Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts

Date: 10 to 12 April

[See more: Legendary Britpop band Suede to perform in Hong Kong and Guangzhou in April]

Suede: The Antidepressants Tour

Suede – one of the “Big Four” of Britpop – bring their moody, glam rock infused sound to Hong Kong for one night only before heading to Guangzhou later this month.

Venue: AXA Wonderland

Date: 11 April

[See more: ‘The piano is home for me,’ says Shenzhen classical virtuoso Wei Luo]

Magical Disc Adventure

Hong Kong UK bass collective Feed the Dragon launches a new events series featuring vinyl-only sets.

Venue: Social Room

Date: 11 April

Time: 9 pm to late

Macao

Macau International Comedy Festival

From lakeside shows to industry summits spanning Macao and Hengqin, this festival is on a mission to scout local talent and offer lots of laughs.

Venue: Various locations

Date: 9 to 12 April

[See more: Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April]

Pony & Plume x Lennon’s

Capella’s whisky bar Pony & Plume hosts the director of Lennon’s at Rosewood Bangkok, recognised on the 50 Best Discovery list.

Venue: Pony & Plume, Capella

Date: 9 April

Time: 8:30 pm to 12:30 am

Shenzhen

Buryatsky Underground (Б.А.Т.О.) at Oil Club

Hailing from southern Siberia, indie multidisciplinary music collective Buryatsky Underground will take the decks at Oil tonight. Get there early for a screen printing workshop hosted by the collective.

Venue: Oil Club

Date: 6 April

Time: 6 pm to late