Legendary Britpop band Suede to perform in Hong Kong and Guangzhou in April

Legendary Britpop band Suede is set to return to China for The Antidepressants Tour next month, making two stops in the Greater Bay Area at Hong Kong and Guangzhou, as well as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Beijing in Greater China.

Suede performs in Hong Kong on 11 April at AXA Wonderland, before performing in Guangzhou on 25 April at the Baoneng Guangzhou International Sports and Performing Arts Centre. This tour follows the band’s September 2025 release of its tenth studio album, Antidepressants.

Suede formed in London in 1989, and is known as one of the “Big Four” of Britpop – instrumental figures that defined the UK music scene during the mid 90s with a distinctively British sound on international pop charts.

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The legendary band spearheaded the Britpop scene with their moody, glam rock infused sound, and are most known for songs like “Beautiful Ones,” “Trash,” and “Animal Nitrate”. Suede’s most popular album is their 1993 self-titled debut, which won the UK’s acclaimed Mercury Prize.

Official tickets for the Hong Kong show can be found on Trip.com, while tickets for the Guangzhou show are currently on sale on Damai.