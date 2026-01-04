Shenzhen’s Contemporary Theatre Biennale kicks off – and more things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week

The new year is off to a promising start for the Greater Bay Area’s vibrant arts and culture scene.

Shenzhen’s 10-day contemporary theatre biennale is already in full swing, while an outdoor electronic music festival in Hong Kong, multiple exhibition openings in Macao, and a world-class orchestral concert in Zhuhai are gearing up for great things.

This weekend also brings a vintage market filled with treasures – plus an assortment of farm-based activities – in Coloane.

[See more: These are some of the major events coming up in 2026]

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

A mural featuring a celestial figure diving, found in the Dunhuang Mogao Caves – Photo courtesy of Shillong Weightlifting Museum



Sporting Vitality in Dunhuang Murals exhibition

These rich illustrations display ancient China’s athletic competitions, recreational games and health practices, as depicted in the murals of Dunhuang’s UNESCO-listed Mogao Caves.

​Venue: Shillong Weightlifting Museum (石龙举重博物馆)

Date: Now until 20 May

[See more: Here are the top ten anticipated movies of 2026]

Hong Kong

Under the KT-Bridge music festival

UK techno DJ Eli Brown and the melodic electro soul duo Omnya, from Israel, are headlining an outdoor festival that promises to “ignite Hong Kong’s underground scene.”

Venue: AquaBeat 03

Date: 11 January

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Macao

Flow art exhibition

Macanese artist Alice Costa presents her abstract art created using techniques like impasto and splattering to build dreamscapes of textured layers.

Venue: The Centre for Creative Industries

Date: 8 to 31 January

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Three solo exhibitions

Ox Warehouse’s three artists-in-residence – David Fank, Fan Xianxin and Yuan Zeqiang – have concurrent exhibitions at the city’s edgiest gallery, located within a former municipal cattle stable.

Venue: Ox Warehouse (Estabulo Municipal)

Date: 10 January to 8 February

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

[See more: New year, new you? Health and fitness top 2026 resolution lists]

H853 Vintage Market

Photo by Leka Sergeeva

Expect stalls selling pre-loved clothing, handbags, used cameras, vinyl records and nostalgic toys, plus a blind book swap.

Venue: H853 Fun Factory, Lisboeta Macau

Date: 10 to 11 January

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Coloane CO-Fest

Coloane’s Urban Farm is currently hosting family-friendly activities each Sunday, with games, crafts and a fire-pit. This week’s theme is ‘Pets and Animal Rescue’.

Venue: Macau Urban Farm, Coloane Village

Date: 11 January

Time: From 11 am

Shenzhen

The Shenzhen Futian Contemporary Theatre Biennale

The fifth edition of this 10-day theatre biennale features productions from mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy and Switzerland.

Venue: Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre (安托山公共文化中心)

Date: Now until 11 January

[See more: A new major cultural complex has officially opened in Shenzhen]

Free weekend concert

Organist Li Neng, pianist Shi Lijia and their talented students are performing a free double keyboard and piano concert, taking attendees on a journey through classical masterpieces and modern film scores.

Venue: Shenzhen Concert Hall (深圳音乐厅)

Date: 10 January

Zhuhai

New Year’s Concert by the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra

Croatia’s top orchestra brings more than 150 years’ musical heritage to Zhuhai for one night only, playing favourites from Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, Johann Strauss and others.

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre (珠海大剧院歌剧厅)

Date: 7 January

Time: From 8 pm