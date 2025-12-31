The 5th Shenzhen Futian Contemporary Theatre Biennale launches this Friday

The fifth edition of Shenzhen’s pioneering Contemporary Theatre Biennale will take place at the newly opened Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre from 2 to 11 January 2026, according to multiple media reports.

Under the artistic direction of renowned director Meng Jinghui, the Biennale presents five upgraded sections: performances, readings, exhibitions, presentations, and the newly launched “Our Era Engine Project” designed to nurture regional talent.

There will be six theatre productions from mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy and Switzerland, with tickets available via Damai. Tickets start at 100 yuan.

The opening performance is The Seventh Day, an acclaimed Chinese contemporary theatre piece directed by Meng Jinghui which stars Teresa Li Gengxi, the winner of the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actress in 2024.

Other highlights include Hong Kong’s AI-themed dance-comedy piece Dor-A.I.-Mon and international works like Italian theatre company FactoryBo’s surreal The Chairs and Swiss Joshua Monten Dance Company’s rage-fuelled dance production Anger Management.

The Our Era Engine Project meanwhile focuses on nurturing theatre creators from the Greater Bay Area. A panel of seven experts will select and showcase six local works, aiming to propel regional talent onto wider stages.

Beyond staged performances, the ten-day programme will include ten script readings – three of which will feature members of the public as performers – alongside experimental workshops, and a theatre-themed comic exhibition.

Launched in 2016, Shenzhen’s Contemporary Theatre Biennale is China’s first theatre biennale focused on contemporary theatre and has since hosted over a hundred productions from dozens of countries, according to Southern Metropolis Daily.