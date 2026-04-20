This week in the Greater Bay Area: Where to see Monet paintings, a robotics exhibition and more

Whether you’re into classical ballet, cutting-edge technology or family-friendly fun, this week has it all. Catch the Russian State Ballet’s Swan Lake in Foshan, explore the entire robotics industry chain at Shenzhen’s FAIRplus, or introduce your little ones to classical music in Macao.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

Intrigued? Keep reading to discover more events happening around the Greater Bay Area over the next few days.

Foshan

Swan Lake ballet

The Russian State Ballet performs the renowned ballet to Tchaikovsky’s famous score in Foshan for one night only as part of its 23rd anniversary tour.

Venue: Shunde Performing Arts Center Grand Theatre (顺德演艺中心大剧院)

Date: 23 April

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Guangzhou

Thai Street Vibes festival

Explore over 30 stalls serving Thai street food, alongside traditional performances such as Muay Thai demonstrations, as well as an exhibition commemorating 50 years of Thailand-China diplomatic relations.

Venue: Beijing Road Commercial Pedestrian Street (北京路步行街)

Date: Now until 31 August

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Fragrance of Youth exhibition

‘Returning from the Mountains’ by Lü Hongying (2025) – Photo courtesy of Guangdong Museum of Art

The exhibition invites contemporary Lingnan female artists to showcase art styles spanning flower-and-bird paintings, landscape, and oil paintings.

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now until 18 May

[See more: GBA travel boom: Guangzhou and Zhuhai drive tourism rebound and regional integration]

Hong Kong

Cinema Day

Watch a film at participating commercial cinemas across Hong Kong for just HK$30. Remember to buy tickets in advance from 12 pm on 22 April!

Venue: Various commercial cinemas

Date: 25 April

Sip & Spin cocktail dance party

Hong Kong’s favourite day party promoters Social Club Series presents a new series, where bartenders from top bars in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, China, and Hong Kong sling drinks while mystery DJs from Korea take the decks.

Venue: Peak Galleria

Date: 25 April

Time: 4 to 9 pm

[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this April]

ImagineLand outdoor music carnival

Hong Kong pop singer Ivana Wong performing last year at the music festival – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival

Local talent and singers from mainland China and Thailand perform during the daytime Go Beyond Concert, while open air film screenings are held during the evenings.

Venue: Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza and Salisbury Garden Central Lawn

Date: 25 to 26 April

Blooming: The Art of Gardens in East and West exhibition

Check out this free exhibition themed around Chinese and Western gardens, where you can get the rare opportunity to view Monet’s Water Lily Pond and Water Lilies.

Venue: Hong Kong Museum of Art

Date: 24 April to 29 July

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival returns in April]

Jiangmen

City of Love concert

This concert, featuring a trio of musicians on piano, violin and cello, is dedicated to film lovers, with scores from The Godfather, Titanic, La La Land and more.

Venue: Jiangmen Performing Arts Centre Waterfront Concert Hall (江门演艺中心水岸音乐厅)

Date: 24 April

Time: From 8 pm

Macao

Tap Siac Craft Market

Macao’s artisan market fills two weekends with handmade crafts, live music, and hands-on workshops – Photo courtesy of Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC)

Look forward to browsing over 200 handicraft stalls and creative food stalls featuring local and overseas artisans.

Venue: Tap Seac Square

Date: 23 to 26 April, 30 April to 3 May

Time: 5 to 10 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, 3 to 10 pm on weekends

Our Babies’ First Concert

Introduce your little ones to classical music by Mozart, Strauss, Beethoven and Anderson for an intimate concert suitable for babies and children up to 3 years old.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 25 April

Time: 11 to 11:45 am, 2:45 to 3:30 pm, 5 to 5:45 pm

Forró dance night

Take part in a free evening of social dancing to northern Brazilian forró music followed by a Brazilian funk DJ set till late.

Venue: Red House, Hotel Ascott

Date: 25 April

Time: From 6 pm to late

Holes that Breathe kids arts workshop

Children aged 5 to 12 years old can learn how to sculpt interesting sculptures with clay inspired by British sculptor Barbara Hepworth’s work.

Venue: Macao Museum of Art

Date: 26 April

Time: 2:30 to 3:30 pm, 4 to 5 pm

Shenzhen

Fair of AI and Robotics

FAIRplus is the only robotics exhibition that covers the entire industry chain – Photo courtesy of FAIR Plus

Shenzhen hosts a major conference and exhibition for robot development technology by covering the entire robot industry chain, from research and design to system integration.

Venue: Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre (深圳会展中心)

Date: 22 to 24 April

Revel’s World of Shakespeare one-man show

American theatre director and solo performer Joseph Graves will deliver a compelling portrait of Shakespeare and his works with a heartfelt performance honouring the bard.

Venue: Antuoshan Public Cultural Centre (安托山公共文化中心音乐厅)

Date: 24 April

Time: From 8 pm

Zhongshan

Zhongshan Coast Ice & Snow Festival

Enjoy a variety of “snow” activities, such as ice slides, snowman-building and posing at themed photo spots by the coast.

Venue: Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link Sunrise Viewing Point (深中通道日出观赏点)

Date: Now until 10 May on weekends only

Time: 1 to 10 pm