Pixies and Johnny Marr play at the Dongguan Strawberry Music Festival next month

The Strawberry Music Festival will take over Dongguan’s Songshan Lake Central Park from 2 to 4 May over the Labour Day holiday, with a three-day programme highlighting Mandarin pop, Cantonese pop and international rock.

Legendary alternative pioneers Pixies deliver an exclusive 60-minute set as part of their 40th anniversary tour, joined by British indie icon and guitarist Johnny Marr who will be embarking on his first China tour. Both are playing at the Strawberry Festival for the first time.

The first day features an impressive lineup of Mandarin singer-songwriters. Highlights include Golden Melody Award winners Singaporean singer Tanya Chua and Taiwanese singer Lala Hsu, while Taiwanese icon Sandee Chan makes a rare mainland festival appearance nearly 20 years after her debut. Not to be missed as well is Chinese rapper Vinida Weng, known for her fusion of Fuzhou rap and South African Amapiano – a mix of house, jazz, and Afrobeats.

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The second day spotlights Cantopop singers. Hong Kong’s Pakho Chau performs on his hometown stage for the third consecutive year, joined by Jason Chan, Janice Vidal, and AGA. The legendary Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin also returns to the festival after eight years, having famously reinvented her classics with rock and electronic arrangements in 2018.

The final day features rock legends Pixies and Johnny Marr, as well as the renowned Chinese rock band Omnipotent Youth Society and festival veterans Miserable Faith to close out the night, alongside experimental duo Doudou, returning for their third consecutive year.

The Dongguan festival kicks off simultaneously with the one in Beijing, with artists including Marr and the Pixies performing across both. Official ticketing platforms include Damai, Maoyan, Showstart, Ctrip and more, with prices ranging from 329 to 1077 yuan.

The Strawberry Music Festival is an outdoor music festival established in 2009 by the Chinese music label Modern Sky, and showcases diverse musical genres such as rock, folk, rap, and electronic music across China.