Check out Claude Monet’s masterpieces for free in Hong Kong this April

Two iconic paintings by the French impressionist painter Claude Monet will go on display at the Hong Kong Museum of Art this April as part of a major free garden-themed art exhibition.

Running from 24 April to 29 July, Blooming: The Art of Gardens in East and West traces the evolution of Chinese and Western landscape design, the role of gardens as social spaces, and the ways artists across different cultures have translated these cultivated green spaces into art.

Visitors can view Monet’s Water Lily Pond (1900) and Water Lilies (1906), both on loan from the Art Institute of Chicago, in a rare opportunity to see the works.

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This special exhibition also brings together 106 paintings and artefacts from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Palace of Versailles, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

The selection depicts the royal gardens of figures such as China’s Emperor Qianlong and France’s King Louis XIV, alongside works by artists including Zhang Daqian and Wen Zhengming.

For more information on the exhibit, check out Hong Kong Museum of Art’s website.