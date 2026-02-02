This week in the Greater Bay Area: Lunar new year markets, lantern festivals, and more

As we get closer to Lunar New Year, celebrations are popping up across the Greater Bay Area. Magnificent lantern displays along Dongguan’s streets, the immense Lantern Carnival in Guangzhou, and Hengqin’s inaugural fish lantern parade are all kicking off this week.
Beyond the festive glow, culture lovers can delve into ancient Egyptian history in Guangzhou or Hong Kong’s iconic neon legacy. Those craving music have options from a romantic symphony in Macao to an intimate jazz set in Shenzhen, while comic fans can head to Foshan’s comic convention.
[See more: New places to eat and drink at in Macao this January]
But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.
Dongguan
Longwan Lantern Festival
Eleven large-scale themed lantern installations that blend traditional lantern craftsmanship and modern design are currently on display on the streets of Dongguan.
Venue: Along Wandao Road (万道路)
Date: Now until 3 March
Foshan
Comic World convention
Foshan hosts a comics and animation convention this weekend, featuring cosplayers, live band performances and comic book signings.
Venue: Chencun Flowers and Plants Exhibition Centre (佛山陈村花卉世界会展中心)
Date: 7 to 8 February
Time: From 10 am
[See more: Here are the best movies to watch this Lunar New Year]
Guangzhou
A Gift of the Nile exhibition
Ancient Egypt is brought to life through rare artifacts, digital technology, and contemporary art at this Guangzhou archaeology museum.
Venue: Nanyue King Museum (南越王博物院)
Date: 2 February to 11 October
Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival
This immense lantern carnival features five themed zones, hundreds of lantern installations, and nearly 1,000 live performances.
Venue: Nansha Bay Area (广州南沙湾片区)
Date: 10 February to 10 May
Hengqin
Hengqin-Macao spring flower market
Find the perfect orchids for your home to celebrate Lunar New Year at this free market.
Venue: Sumlodol (星乐度)
Date: 7 to 15 February
Fish lantern parade
Hengqin’s inaugural fish lantern parade features a colossal 5-metre-long auspicious fish lantern crafted by master artisans.
Venue: Sumlodol (星乐度)
Date: 7 February to 3 March
[See more: Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year night parade returns with new displays]
Hong Kong
Luminous Neon exhibition
This exhibition honours Hong Kong’s legacy of neon signs, showcasing several iconic signs that have been revived along with works by contemporary neon artisans.
Venue: Hong Kong Design Centre
Date: Now until 31 March
The Storyville Mosquito live multi-media film production
Don’t miss this live multi-media film production about a mosquito with big dreams that is performed, filmed and scored in real time using puppets and miniature sets.
Venue: East Kowloon Cultural Centre
Date: 6 to 7 February
Time: From 8 pm
[See more: South Korea’s K-pop Dream Concert opens world tour in Hong Kong this week]
Macao
Music in the community
The Macao Orchestra performs a free romantic symphony this Wednesday night at St. Joseph the Worker Church.
Venue: St. Joseph the Worker Church
Date: 4 February
Time: From 8 pm
Yakitori nights
Sho Nakao, chef and founder of Hong Kong’s acclaimed Birdie, brings authentic yakitori to Wynn Macau for two nights only.
Venue: Tekka, Wynn Macau
Date: 6 to 7 February
[See more: Copper master Zhu Bingren makes his Macao debut at GalaxyArt]
M Society at Club MOP
Local trance collective M Society takes over Club MOP this Saturday night to showcase the best of Macao’s underground.
Venue: Club MOP
Date: 7 February
Shenzhen
Jonas Cho jazz quartet
Hong Kong’s up-and-coming jazz musician Jonas Cho and his quartet perform in Shenzhen for one night only for his Hong Kong Jazz New Generation tour.
Venue: B10 Live
Date: 5 February
[See more: An oasis of sound: How Shenzhen’s Oil Club is fuelling China’s underground club scene]
Zhuhai
The Electronic Sheep of the Wanderer exhibition
Featuring recent installations and moving-image works by ZhangWenJiXiang, the artist asks: as technology and life merge, how do we stay human?
Venue: XUYU SPACE (须臾欢忭)
Date: Now until 17 February
Xiangshanchang spring market
Check out flower stalls, creative workshops, traditional delicacies and new year goods at this annual fair.
Venue: Xiangshanchang Building (香山场大厦)
Date: Now until 16 February
Aoyuan spring festival flower fair
Spanning over 10,000 square meters, this spring fair is a one-stop shop for flowers, heritage cultural creations, New Year delicacies and interactive experiences.
Venue: Outer Square of Jinfa Shopping Center, Zhuhai Aoyuan Plaza (珠海奥园广场金发购物中心外广场)
Date: 7 to 16 February