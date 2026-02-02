This week in the Greater Bay Area: Lunar new year markets, lantern festivals, and more

As we get closer to Lunar New Year, celebrations are popping up across the Greater Bay Area. Magnificent lantern displays along Dongguan’s streets, the immense Lantern Carnival in Guangzhou, and Hengqin’s inaugural fish lantern parade are all kicking off this week.

Beyond the festive glow, culture lovers can delve into ancient Egyptian history in Guangzhou or Hong Kong’s iconic neon legacy. Those craving music have options from a romantic symphony in Macao to an intimate jazz set in Shenzhen, while comic fans can head to Foshan’s comic convention.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

Longwan Lantern Festival

Eleven large-scale themed lantern installations that blend traditional lantern craftsmanship and modern design are currently on display on the streets of Dongguan.

Venue: Along Wandao Road (万道路)

Date: Now until 3 March

Foshan

Comic World convention

Foshan hosts a comics and animation convention this weekend, featuring cosplayers, live band performances and comic book signings.

Venue: Chencun Flowers and Plants Exhibition Centre (佛山陈村花卉世界会展中心)

Date: 7 to 8 February

Time: From 10 am

Guangzhou

A Gift of the Nile exhibition

Ancient Egypt is brought to life through rare artifacts, digital technology, and contemporary art at this Guangzhou archaeology museum.

Venue: Nanyue King Museum (南越王博物院)

Date: 2 February to 11 October

Greater Bay Area Lantern Carnival

This immense lantern carnival features five themed zones, hundreds of lantern installations, and nearly 1,000 live performances.

Venue: Nansha Bay Area (广州南沙湾片区)

Date: 10 February to 10 May

Hengqin

Hengqin-Macao spring flower market

Pick up the perfect festive floral display in Hengqin – Photo by Narcissa Kiu

Find the perfect orchids for your home to celebrate Lunar New Year at this free market.

Venue: Sumlodol (星乐度)

Date: 7 to 15 February

Fish lantern parade

Hengqin’s inaugural fish lantern parade features a colossal 5-metre-long auspicious fish lantern crafted by master artisans.

Venue: Sumlodol (星乐度)

Date: 7 February to 3 March

Hong Kong

Luminous Neon exhibition

Celebrate Hong Kong’s neon legacy at the city’s Design Centre – Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Design Centre

This exhibition honours Hong Kong’s legacy of neon signs, showcasing several iconic signs that have been revived along with works by contemporary neon artisans.

Venue: Hong Kong Design Centre

Date: Now until 31 March

The Storyville Mosquito live multi-media film production

Don’t miss this live multi-media film production about a mosquito with big dreams that is performed, filmed and scored in real time using puppets and miniature sets.

Venue: East Kowloon Cultural Centre

Date: 6 to 7 February

Time: From 8 pm

Macao

Music in the community

The Macao Orchestra performs a free romantic symphony this Wednesday night at St. Joseph the Worker Church.

Venue: St. Joseph the Worker Church

Date: 4 February

Time: From 8 pm

Yakitori nights

Sho Nakao, chef and founder of Hong Kong’s acclaimed Birdie, brings authentic yakitori to Wynn Macau for two nights only.

Venue: Tekka, Wynn Macau

Date: 6 to 7 February

M Society at Club MOP

Local trance collective M Society takes over Club MOP this Saturday night to showcase the best of Macao’s underground.

Venue: Club MOP

Date: 7 February

Shenzhen

Jonas Cho jazz quartet

Hong Kong’s up-and-coming jazz musician Jonas Cho and his quartet perform in Shenzhen for one night only for his Hong Kong Jazz New Generation tour.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 5 February

Zhuhai

The Electronic Sheep of the Wanderer exhibition

Featuring recent installations and moving-image works by ZhangWenJiXiang, the artist asks: as technology and life merge, how do we stay human?

Venue: XUYU SPACE (须臾欢忭)

Date: Now until 17 February

Xiangshanchang spring market

Get all your decorative goodies at this Zhuhai market in time for Lunar New Year – Photo by Lee Yiu Tung

Check out flower stalls, creative workshops, traditional delicacies and new year goods at this annual fair.

Venue: Xiangshanchang Building (香山场大厦)

Date: Now until 16 February

Aoyuan spring festival flower fair

Spanning over 10,000 square meters, this spring fair is a one-stop shop for flowers, heritage cultural creations, New Year delicacies and interactive experiences.

Venue: Outer Square of Jinfa Shopping Center, Zhuhai Aoyuan Plaza (珠海奥园广场金发购物中心外广场)

Date: 7 to 16 February