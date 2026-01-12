South Korea’s popular annual K-pop festival, the Dream Concert, embarks on its first-ever world tour with Hong Kong selected as the inaugural stop. The festival will take place from 6 to 7 February at Kai Tak Stadium.

The first wave of confirmed artists includes acclaimed EXO sub-unit CBX, The Boyz, and solo stars Taemin from SHINee, Hwasa from Mamamoo, and BamBam from GOT7.

Further line-up announcements for the event, described as South Korea’s “biggest and longest-running annual K-pop festival,” are expected shortly.

[See more: Top K-pop girl group Aespa will perform in Macao this year]

Tickets are currently on sale via HK Ticketing. Prices range from HK$788 to HK$2,488.

The concerts mark a major return of large-scale K-pop events to the city, following the 2025 MAMA Awards.

Established in 1995, the Dream Concert has historically featured legendary acts from H.O.T., S.E.S. to Rain and TVXQ. The concept is a single, large‑scale show where many of the year’s most popular groups each perform short sets, creating a sampler of the current K‑pop scene in one night.