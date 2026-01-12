Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

South Korea’s K-pop Dream Concert will open its world tour in Hong Kong

Confirmed artists include CBX, The Boyz, Taemin from SHINee, Hwasa from Mamamoo, and BamBam from GOT7
  • Tickets for the Dream Concert are available on HK Ticketing and range from HK$788 all the way up to HK$2,488

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Jan 2026
South Korea’s K-pop Dream Concert will open its world tour in Hong Kong
South Korea’s K-pop Dream Concert will open its world tour in Hong Kong
The Boyz are part of the first wave of artists confirmed for Hong Kong’s Dream Concert

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

12 Jan 2026

UPDATED: 12 Jan 2026, 3:04 pm

South Korea’s popular annual K-pop festival, the Dream Concert, embarks on its first-ever world tour with Hong Kong selected as the inaugural stop. The festival will take place from 6 to 7 February at Kai Tak Stadium.

The first wave of confirmed artists includes acclaimed EXO sub-unit CBX, The Boyz, and solo stars Taemin from SHINee, Hwasa from Mamamoo, and BamBam from GOT7. 

Further line-up announcements for the event, described as South Korea’s “biggest and longest-running annual K-pop festival,” are expected shortly. 

[See more: Top K-pop girl group Aespa will perform in Macao this year]

Tickets are currently on sale via HK Ticketing. Prices range from HK$788 to HK$2,488.

The concerts mark a major return of large-scale K-pop events to the city, following the 2025 MAMA Awards.

Established in 1995, the Dream Concert has historically featured legendary acts from H.O.T., S.E.S. to Rain and TVXQ. The concept is a single, large‑scale show where many of the year’s most popular groups each perform short sets, creating a sampler of the current K‑pop scene in one night.

UPDATED: 12 Jan 2026, 3:04 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend