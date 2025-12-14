The holiday spirit is in full swing across the Greater Bay Area this week, with festive markets popping up in the heart of Macao’s Tap Seac Square and Barra district, as well as at Hong Kong’s seaside Stanley Plaza.

Beyond the Christmas cheer, the stage comes alive with legendary productions, from the powerful mid-20th century ballet The Red Detachment of Women in Dongguan to the acclaimed productions of Mozart! and Anna Karenina in Guangzhou.

Meanwhile in Shenzhen, gamers battle it out at the annual J Cup finals.

But that’s not all. Read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

Dongguan plays host to one of China’s most iconic ballets – Photo courtesy of The Red Detachment of Women

The Red Detachment of Women ballet

This performance fuses ballet, Chinese folk dance, opera and martial art in a renowned depiction of the proletariat rising up under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Venue: Dongguan Yulan Grand Theatre (东莞玉兰大剧院)

Date: 16 December

Time: From 8 pm

Guangzhou

Mozart! musical

Based on the biography of the famous Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, this internationally acclaimed coming-of-age drama brings his story to life.

​Venue: Guangzhou Opera House (广州大剧院歌剧厅)

Date: 17 to 21 December

Time: 2:30 and 7:30 pm

Anna Karenina musical

This classic love story and masterpiece by Leo Tolstoy is brought to life with immersive technology, and performed in Russian with Chinese surtitles.

​Venue: Guangzhou Beilei Theatre (广州蓓蕾剧院)

Date: 20 December

Time: From 2:30 pm

Hong Kong

Frozen live in concert

Watch a film screening of Frozen while the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra performs the movie’s musical score live.

Venue: Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Date: 18 to 20 December

Time: From 7:30 pm

Merry Gingermas

Head to Hong Kong’s seaside Stanley Plaza for a ginger-themed Christmas market with over a hundred festive stalls.

Venue: Stanley Plaza

Date: 19 to 28 December

FutureScope opens

Hong Kong’s first-ever large-scale art dome presents a series of immersive multi-sensory experiences to the public.

Venue: Kai Tak Sports Park

Date: 19 December to April 2026

Urban Flea Christmas market

Head to a curated, vintage Christmas market of clothes, accessories and more at Hong Kong’s Central Market.

Venue: Central Market

Date: 15 to 28 December

Time: 12 to 8 pm

Macao

Tap Seac Christmas Market

Expect festive stalls, play facilities, live performances, plenty of photo opportunities – and of course a visit from Santa – at Macao’s annual Christmas Market.

Venue: Tap Seac Square

Date: 16 December to 1 January 2026

Time: 2 to 11 pm (until midnight on 24, 25 and 31 December)

Decade Macao illustrators exhibition

To mark the Macao Illustrators Association’s tenth anniversary, local illustrators present artworks around the theme of “Ten.”

Venue: Barra District Navy Yard No. 1

Date: 15 December to 11 January 2026

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Macao Orchestra presents A Medley of Chinese Classics

In celebration of the 26th anniversary of Macao’s return to China, the Macao Orchestra performs iconic works by six distinguished Chinese composers.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 18 December

Time: From 7:45 pm

Ghostly Park album launch concert

Electronic music duo Ghostly Park will play tracks from their latest album Mirror Sea for the first time, accompanied with visuals created by visual designer Essa.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 20 December

Time: 7:45 to 9 pm

Festival of Wishing Star

MGM and the Macao Illustrators Association present a market with 30+ small businesses, local IPs, music, mulled wine, and family-friendly activities.

Venue: Barra District Navy Yard No. 1

Date: 20 December to 4 January 2026

Time: 12 to 9 pm

Photo courtesy of Wynn Palace

Christmas fine dining at SW Steakhouse

SW Steakhouse has crafted a festive dining menu for Christmas which features French blue lobster and Japanese wagyu.

Venue: SW Steakhouse, Wynn Palace

Date: 20 to 27 December

Shenzhen

Naraka Bladepoint World Championship

This year’s J Cup finals, an annual global esports event, will take place in Shenzhen. Eighteen teams across the world compete for prize money worth US$ 1.5 million.

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre (深圳湾体育中心)

Date: 20 to 21 December