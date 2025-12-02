Winter Flower Show to bring ‘Fields of Purple Blossoms’ to Taipa

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM) will stage its Winter Flower Show later this month, transforming Avenida da Praia in Taipa into a sea of purple from 19 December to 4 January.

Titled Fields of Purple Blossoms, the show will feature around 30,000 pots of plants, including lavender, salvia superba, Chinese larkspur and lupin.

IAM said the purple hues had been chosen to “stimulate the senses” and represent the” harmonious coexistence of Chinese and Western cultures in Macao.”

To complement the floral displays, IAM will host a series of exhibitions and paid workshops during the event period. Activities include flower-themed crafts, children’s planting activities and a pinecone Christmas tree workshop.

Workshops will take place at the flower show’s venue, with sessions priced at 50 patacas per “team” of up to two participants. They are open to Macao residents aged three and above.

Registrations are already open for the sessions, scheduled to run on 20, 21, 24 and 25 December. You can apply for a slot via your Macao One Account, and further details are available on IAM’s website.