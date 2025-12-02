The Tap Seac Christmas Market opens on 16 December

Macao’s annual Christmas Market takes place at Tap Seac Square from 16 December and will run for 17 consecutive days, concluding on 1 January.

The market will have a total of 24 stalls, split evenly between Christmas gifts and festive snacks. Stallholders will be offering the likes of crepes, egg waffles, skewers, apple pies, handicrafts, gifts and more.

There will be large Christmas trees, lighting decorations, and a nativity scene. Furthermore, live performances featuring Santa Claus, clowns, magicians, and bubble entertainers are scheduled.

Popular play facilities, including a merry-go-round and an inflatable slide, will be available free of charge daily from 3 pm to 10 pm. Queues for these attractions can be avoided by using an online booking system, according to a statement from the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM).

Extended opening hours will be in effect for key dates: the market will stay open until midnight on 24, 25, and 31 December. On all other days, operating hours are from 2 pm to 11 pm. A temporary loading and unloading area on Rua de Afonso de Albuquerque will facilitate public access.

Full programme details, the schedule, and the online booking portal will be posted to the IAM website.