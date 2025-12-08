A new bilingual 24-hour mental health hotline has launched in Macao

The Sunny Mood Hotline, a new bilingual 24-hour mental health counselling service was launched last Wednesday. The hotline is a joint initiative of the Health Bureau and the Macao Youth Development Service Centre.

The service provides confidential support in both Chinese and English. According to the Youth Development Service Centre’s executive director Cheong Ka Man, the hotline adheres to principles of anonymity, minimal data collection, and no barriers to access.

An online consultation platform has also been introduced via the “Macao Youth Service” WeChat mini-programme, offering text and voice interaction. The hotline forms a key part of the government’s Healthy Community initiative, which focuses on prevention and decentralising resources.

The hotline will function as part of a wider support network, coordinating with various departments to provide a full consultation, referral and follow-up service.

[See more: Macao’s suicide rate is rising. Here’s what needs to be done]

The launch comes as Macao seeks to bolster its limited mental health resources. According to TDM, the city currently has just 0.22 mental health professionals per 1,000 inhabitants.

Director of the Macau Health Bureau Alvis Lo Iek Long stated the service represents a move to integrate mental health support into the community healthcare system. All nine health centres across Macao now offer mental health services. Macao residents can also book therapy appointments via the “Macao One Account” app.

Ongoing funding is also provided to the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau and the Women’s Association of Macau to deliver free, accessible and professional psychological therapy services.

Residents in need are encouraged to contact the new Sunny Mood Hotline at 28712356 or the existing Caritas Life Hotline at 2852 5222 (Chinese) or 2852 5777 (English and Portuguese).