Here’s what to do in the Greater Bay Area this week (13 to 19 October)

Looking for fun things to do in the Greater Bay Area this week?

In Macao, there’s a vegan fine dining collab between Justindia’s Justin Paul and acclaimed author and chef Christine Wong, while in Shenzhen you can marvel at a unique musical that features yingge dance, a traditional folk dance dating back to the Ming dynasty.

In Hong Kong, you can take part in a fancy dress run for a great cause and check out a music festival set against the backdrop of the Victoria Harbour.

But that’s not all – read on to find out what else is happening.

Hong Kong

Pici Pasta Run

Hong Kong pasta bar Pici’s annual charity run will kick off this Friday with a family-friendly 5k or 10k run. Dressing up is encouraged!

Venue: Across Hong Kong Island

Date: 19 October

This vintage market is on for two consecutive weekends in Hong Kong’s trendy Heath retail hub – photo courtesy of Urban Flea

Urban flea market

If you love vintage clothes, jewellery, and homeware, head to Hong Kong this weekend where you can hunt for hidden gems from 60+ vendors.

Venue: Heath Basement, Chung King Mansion

Date: 18 to 19 and 25 to 26 October

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Social Club Series presents Odyssey by the Sea music festival

Hong Kong’s Social Club Series will launch their first music festival featuring local and international DJs at the Sculpture Park by the Victoria Harbour.

Venue: Sculpture Park, K11 MUSEA

Date: 18 October

Time: 3 to 8 pm

Hong Kong Ballet presents Romeo and Juliet

Imagine if Romeo and Juliet were Chinese and the play was set in Hong Kong in the 1960s. Hong Kong Ballet brings the idea to life through this breathtakingly immersive production.

Venue: Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Date: 17 to 19 October

Time: 7:30 pm, with additional 2:30 pm showings on 18 and 19 September

Macao

Justindia goes vegan for one night only this week as chef Justin Paul collaborates with plant-based foodie Christine Wong – Photo by MACAUEAT Kitchen & Studio

Vegan fine dining

Justindia’s Justin Paul and acclaimed vegan cookbook author Christine Wong jointly create an 8-course vegan tasting menu on 15 October, for one night only.

Venue: Justindia

Date: 15 October

Th Lng Gdby and Still Animals double bill dance performance

Belgian artists Tuur and Flup Marinus collaborate with six local dancers to present a double bill performance at the newly renovated T Theatre.

Venue: Alameda Dr. Carlos D’assumpcao, Kin Heng Long Plaza, 14 Andar F (T Theatre)

Date: 17 to 18 October

Time: 8 pm

The 20th Hush music festival

Macao’s annual music and sports festival turns 20 this year, bringing an impressive lineup of local and international musicians and instructors to Hac Sa.

Venue: Hac Sa Beach

Date: 18 to 19 October

Shenzhen

Southern Song and Dance Troupe presents I like you

This unique musical features Chaoshan’s yingge dance, a dynamic fusion of theatre, dance and martial arts, which is classed as national intangible cultural heritage.

Venue: Shenzhen Range Theatre

Date: 15 October

Time: 8 pm

Dream Awake presents The Deal

This immersive play takes place inside a permanently docked 1960’s cruise ship in Shenzhen, taking inspiration from Goethe’s Faust and Nikolai Gogol’s The Overcoat.

Venue: Minghua Cruise at Sea World

Date: Wednesdays to Sundays until 31 October

Time: 8 pm

Fiery Angel presents Murder on the Orient Express

This British theatre company brings the first English-speaking version of this classic murder mystery to China.

Venue: Shenzhen Pingshan Theatre

Date: 16 to 19 October

Time: 7:30 pm