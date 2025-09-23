Zhuhai welcomes feminist photography exhibition ‘Other Ports, Other Looks’ 

Zhuhai will host Other Ports, Other Looks, a photography exhibition highlighting women’s perspectives on culture and identity as part of the Greater Bay Area Tour 2025.

Opening on 26 September at the Moment Art Space in the city’s Xiangzhou District, the show will run until 17 November and feature works by five artists from Macao, Portugal, and Mainland China.

Curated by Macao’s Clara Brito and Beijing-based Gu Zhenqing, the exhibition explores themes of identity, resistance, and transformation through contemporary feminist discourse.

Participating artists include Ting Song, known for her pioneering use of AI and blockchain in digital art; O Zhang, who has documented the experiences of Chinese girls adopted overseas; Xing Danwen, Mina Ao, and Margarida Gouveia, who each examine autonomy and cultural narratives through photography.

By bringing together perspectives from across three regions, the project also reflects the cultural exchange at the heart of the Greater Bay Area initiative.

The Zhuhai exhibition follows its debut in Portugal and will open with a roundtable discussion involving curators and artists on 26 September at 6:30 pm.

Zhuhai is the first stop in the Greater Bay Area, with Shenzhen scheduled in November and a concluding show in Macao in 2026. Admission is free, with opening hours from 9 am to 8 pm daily.

Organisers say the tour is designed not only to highlight women’s contributions to contemporary photography but also to create dialogue between audiences in Europe and Asia.