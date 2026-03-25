The Chairman retakes culinary crown as Hong Kong scores big at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 

Hong Kong’s dining scene has reclaimed the Asian culinary crown, with Cantonese institution The Chairman named No.1 on the 2026 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants at an awards ceremony held in the city on Wednesday night. The acclaimed Wellington Street dining room, known for reviving “forgotten” luxury Cantonese ingredients and slow-cooked traditions from southern China, rises from No.2 last year to retake the title it first held in 2021.

This year’s ranking underscores Hong Kong’s depth as a food city. Wing lands at No.2, with chef-owner Vicky Cheng reimagining the eight great Chinese cuisines through the lens of French technique, while Neighborhood (No.24), Estro (No.32), Caprice (No.35) and Mono (No.46) round out a six-strong Hong Kong contingent.

Outside the list itself, sustainability advocate Peggy Chan collects the Champions of Change Award for her work on regenerative farming through Zero Foodprint Asia, adding a broader systems note to the city’s night of celebration.

[See more: Michelin Guide 2026: These are the Hong Kong and Macao restaurants awarded Michelin Stars]

Across the region, the 2026 list spans 17 cities and adds eight new entries plus four re-entries, reflecting a dining landscape still in flux after the pandemic. Bangkok leads the ranking with nine restaurants, including last year’s overall No.1, Gaggan, now at No.3 but still holding the title of Best Restaurant in Thailand, joined by hometown heavyweights such as Nusara (No.5), Sorn (No.12) and Gaggan at Louis Vuitton (No.8). Tokyo follows with seven entries, among them Sézanne (No.16), Sazenka (No.21) and Narisawa (No.37), while Osaka’s La Cime (No.13) is named Best Restaurant in Japan.

Mainland China reinforces its presence with five Shanghai addresses on the list and a return for Hangzhou. Meet the Bund (No.6) is again voted Best Restaurant in Mainland China, Ling Long (No.9) holds its top‑10 spot, and Hangzhou newcomer Ru Yuan (No.10) earns the Highest New Entry Award for its refined take on classic local cuisine. Beijing’s plant‑based Lamdre vaults 33 places to No.17, taking the Highest Climber Award and underscoring the region’s growing interest in vegetable‑driven fine dining.

Other headline honours go to Seoul’s Cho Eun-hee of Onjium (No.14), named Asia’s Best Female Chef, Jakarta’s August (No.42), whose Ardika Dwitama wins Asia’s Best Pastry Chef, and Mumbai’s Masque (No.15), which secures both Best Restaurant in India and the Art of Hospitality Award. With Hong Kong as host city and The Chairman back on top, the 2026 list firmly positions the Greater Bay Area at the centre of Asia’s fine-dining conversation.