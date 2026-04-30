China’s wine industry shines at the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards

The modern wine world is defined by constant evolution, and today, China is asserting its place on the global stage. While Chinese winemaking history is relatively young, its wines are rapidly gaining international acclaim and should no longer be seen as an emerging category. Across leading regions like Ningxia, Shandong, and Yunnan, winemakers are expertly utilising a range of unique terroirs to produce world-class Pinot Noir, Marselan, sweet wines, and more, proving their quality stands alongside any international standard.

But Chinese winemakers still need greater representation on the global stage, a gap that the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is helping to close. For the third year in a row – and this year timed with the 10th and 20th anniversaries of Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, respectively – Wynn turned the spotlight on the best bottles produced in China at an event held at Wynn Palace.

A world-class gathering

Over 200 winemakers, wine enthusiasts, and prominent wine experts gathered at Wynn Palace for the event last Friday. The judging panel, which included panel chairman of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Award Eddie McDougall and Master of Wine Fongyee Walker (one of China’s foremost wine educators), blind-tasted more than 800 wines from nearly 180 Chinese wineries. They judged on a rigorous, internationally recognised 100-point scale (the same system used by Wine Spectator and Decanter), awarding 36 trophies.

Among the most coveted distinctions are “Best Wine of China” and “Wynn’s Sommelier Choice.” The latter went to a wine from Hebei, the Amethyard Petit Manseng Sweet White Wine 2024. To make it, the vintner air-dries the grapes, a process that concentrates sugars and deepens flavour.

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The winery’s founder said that he hoped the award would encourage Chinese consumers to explore wine and understand how to pair sweet wines with their meals. He adds that the winery is doing its best to lower costs while maintaining quality. China still drinks far less wine than many major markets, with a per capita consumption that remains a fraction of Europe’s or America’s.

Scooping up Best Young Winemaker this year was 37-year-old Guojun Li, winemaker at Yunnan Sacred Snow Mountain Winery. When asked about the challenges of producing top-tier wine in China, he pointed to harsh and inaccessible terroirs matched with punishing conditions – and too few professionals willing to commit to the taxing, long-cycle work. “Making wine is not easy, but it is deeply fascinating,” he said. “Before you start, you have to ask yourself if you have the passion.”

Award-winning bottles and 20-hands dining tribute

In celebration of the event and the resorts’ anniversaries, a gala dinner showcased Wynn’s culinary prowess. Ten of Wynn’s acclaimed chefs presented dishes that beautifully reflected their culinary concepts. Chef Tam Kwok Fung of Chef Tam’s Seasons – Macao’s only entry on the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants – presented a baked baby pigeon with sand ginger and salt, while Chef Helder Sequeira Amaral of SW Steakhouse offered a Snake River Farms tenderloin with asparagus from the Loire Valley.

Each dish was paired “Wynn Sommelier’s Choice” award-winning wines, treating guests to a varied showcase of the best being produced in China. Throughout the dinner, bottles were covered to avoid revealing the award-winning labels in advance; as the meal progressed, winners climbed to the stage to claim their awards.

[See more: ‘Macao has given me a lot.’ Macao-based vintner Eddie McDougall on winemaking, inspiration and competing at the top]

Now, those looking to explore the best of Chinese labels will have the chance to do so, as Wynn resorts will offer specially curated wine-pairing tasting menus throughout the year at signature destinations such as Chef Tam’s Seasons and Mizumi.

For the first time since the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards were launched three years ago, Wynn will embark on a global promotional tour for the award-winning wines, bringing them to key wine-drinking markets near and far.

“Moving forward, Wynn will continue to leverage Macao as a window to deepen international exchanges and bridge China to the world,” said Linda Chen, president and vice chairman and executive director of Wynn Macau, Limited.