The local government in Guangzhou is set to introduce a new law this Friday designed to safeguard its famous morning tea tradition. The rules say that traditionally prepared dim sum must reach customers no later than 24 hours after it is created.

According to a report in Hong Kong’s Standard newspaper, the first-of-its-kind legislation aims to preserve yum cha, the city’s celebrated tea-drinking and snacking rituals, and the associated cooking methods, both of which are officially recognised as intangible cultural heritage.

Rules also compel restaurant owners to clearly label their menu items, enabling patrons to differentiate between dishes that have been “traditionally made on-site” and those that were “made using non-traditional methods.”

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A local teahouse praised the regulation, stating that the authentic dining experience relies on dim sum being freshly prepared in-house. The regulation has also generated conversation in Hong Kong, the Standard says, where some teahouses have switched to using pre-made dim sum to lower their operating expenses.

The new regulations also impose tight rules on the practice of applying a “tea charge,” specifically requiring establishments that levy this fee to provide suitable and adequate tea-drinking services to justify the cost.

A culinary tradition deeply rooted in Cantonese or Lingnan culture, dim sum continues to be a central feature of Chinese restaurants across the Greater Bay Area.