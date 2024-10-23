Two Macao restaurants earned the coveted ‘Black Diamond’ status from Trip.com 

The Londoner’s Huaiyang Garden and Grand Lisboa’s Robuchon au Dôme have each earned Black Diamond status in the Trip.Best Gourmet 2024 awards, bestowed by the mainland Chinese travel platform Trip.com.

Some 23 local restaurants in total were recognised in the awards, with seven earning Diamond status and 14 earning Platinum. All but one of the eateries were scattered across the SAR’s integrated resorts, with Sands China venues coming out on top overall with seven winners.

Aside from the Huaiyang Garden, these were La Chine at the Parisian, with Diamond status; Zi Yat Heen at the Four Seasons with Platinum; Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at the Londoner with Platinum; Jiang Nan and Pin Yue Xuan at the Venetian with Platinum; and the Manor at the St. Regis, also with Platinum.

SJM and Melco each scooped five awards. Along with Robuchon au Dôme, SJM’s Grand Lisboa earned a Platinum with the 8 Restaurant. Grand Lisboa Palace, meanwhile, got two Diamonds – for Palace Garden and Don Alfonso 1890 – and a Platinum, with Mesa.

Melco’s five consisted of three Diamonds, for Jade Dragon and Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams, and Alain Ducasse at Morpheus. Morpheus’ Yi scooped Platinum status, along with Studio City’s Pearl Dragon. Two Wynn restaurants received accolades: Chef Tam’s Seasons, at Wynn Palace, emerged with Diamond status, while Broth by André Chiang at Mizumi, part of Wynn Macau, got Platinum.

Galaxy received two Platinums, thanks to StarWorld’s Feng Wei Ju and Galaxy’s Otto e Mezzo Bombana. MGM Macau’s Grand Imperial Court was awarded Platinum status, and so was the one restaurant recognised outside of the city’s integrated resorts – the Hip Seng Seafood Hot Pot Restaurant.