Here’s how Macao restaurants fared in this year’s Black Pearl guide

The Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, China’s equivalent of Michelin, has recognised 17 Macao restaurants in its 2025 edition, multiple media outlets have reported, with SJM and Melco establishments scooping the most entries at four each. The Chinese e-commerce platform Meituan published the refreshed guide this week.

While the SAR has the same number of restaurants as last year, there were a couple of changes. Grand Lisboa Palace’s Cantonese offering, Palace Garden, replaced the Kitchen – Grand Lisboa’s steakhouse. The now-closed Golden Flower at Wynn Macau was also swapped out for Chef Tam’s Seasons at Wynn Palace. These eateries were listed in the one-diamond category.

Two restaurants earned coveted three-diamond status: Grand Lisboa’s Robuchon au Dôme, serving up contemporary French fare, and City of Dreams’ Jade Dragon, specialising in Cantonese cuisine.

The other four gaming operators in the city were represented by two one-diamond rated restaurants each. The only listing not in a casino-resort was the Hip Seng Seafood Hot Pot Restaurant.

The 2025 edition of the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide features 370 restaurants across 34 cities, including 31 within the Greater China region and three international: Bangkok, Tokyo and Singapore.

Shanghai boasted this year’s highest number of diamond-rated restaurants with 61 in total, followed by Hong Kong and Beijing, each with 37. Tokyo came in third place with 30. Macao’s 17 entrants put the city in sixth place, impressive given its small size and population. The SAR tied with Shenzhen, where the population exceeds 17 million.

Here’s the full run-down of Macao’s Black Pearl restaurants:

Three diamonds

Robuchon au Dôme

Jade Dragon

Two diamonds

The Eight

One diamond