Michelin has added three more local eateries to its Hong Kong and Macao guide

Three more Macao eateries have been recognised by the world’s most influential food guide, though they haven’t been awarded any Michelin stars or Bib Gourmand status – yet.

Aji, Lun Kee Rice Roll and Zuicho are now featured in the Selected Restaurants section of the Michelin Hong Kong and Macao Guide, which indicates “good cooking.” They’ve joined 22 others in the category, sitting beneath the Bib Gourmand designation (good quality, good value cooking) and the starred categories (where the award of one, two or three stars indicates quality ranging “high” to “exceptional”).

The recently revived Aji, at MGM Cotai, was described as fusing “French flair with first-rate Japanese produce and Asian flavours.” This high-end restaurant prides itself on dishes such as crispy-skinned mackerel served with sauces made from matcha and aged tangerine peel.

Zuicho is another high-end Cotai restaurant, specialising in Japan’s multi-course kappo cuisine. All the ingredients, including tuna belly and Satsuma A5 Wagyu, are flown in from Japan. Zuicho can be found at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort.

Lun Kee Rice Roll is at the other end of the price spectrum, a street food shop that’s been serving made-to-order steamed rice rolls since 2011. The cash-only premises is located in the old city, on Rua Do Tarrafeiro.

The new additions bring Macao’s tally of Michelin-recognised eateries up to 51. The city has two three-starred restaurants, six with two stars, eight with one star and 10 Bib Gourmand establishments – along with the 25 selected restaurants.