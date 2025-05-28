The best buffets in Macao: Where to go for all-you-can-eat feasts

Buffets are all about variety. Whether you’re craving expertly sliced sashimi, perfect Peking duck or a full-on feast of Portuguese, Indian and Italian flavours, Macao’s best smorgasbords deliver quality and quantity in equal measures.

The allure lies not only in sheer abundance but also in the quality and variety of the offerings. Many establishments pride themselves on showcasing the finest ingredients, such as imported oysters, aged cheeses, and prime cuts of beef. Whether you’re a seasoned foodie looking to explore international cuisines or simply someone who enjoys a hearty meal, Macao’s buffet scene has something to offer.

Each restaurant presents its own distinct atmosphere and culinary approach, ensuring a memorable dining experience for locals and tourists alike.

Bring your appetite.

Hampton Court: Best for splashing out

Hampton Court at the Londoner Grand is the latest addition to the city’s buffet options – Photo courtesy of Londoner Grand

Hampton Court at the Londoner Grand channels regal elegance with dark emerald tones, plush fabrics, and brass accents. The result? A buffet that balances old-world charm with modern luxury.

While nearby venues such as the Bard – the spot for pre-dinner drinks – are exclusive to hotel guests, Hampton Court welcomes all to its lavish buffet dinner (988 patacas).

Expect premium seafood such as snow crab, Irish and French oysters and surf clams, as well as yellowfin tuna, sweet prawn and scallop sashimi and chirashizushi (sushi bowls). Don’t miss the charcuterie and imported cheese, including 24 month-aged French Comte.

For mains, you’ll find Korean, Southeast Asian, Indian and Western dishes alongside Chinese classics. Think Laksa with tiger prawns, Australian prime rib roast beef with Yorkshire pudding, Wagyu lasagna and noodles with braised abalone, Chinese mushrooms and black truffle. There’s also fresh pasta and seafood prepared à la minute and served with a sauce of your choice. If you enjoy foie gras, you will like the live station serving it in all its variations, too.

A staff member also goes around the room pushing a trolley filled with surprise gourmet dishes each hour. Just listen for the bell.

Address: Level 2, Londoner Grand, Cotai

Hours: Dinner buffet nightly, 6 pm to 10:30 pm

Phone number: (853) 8118 8822

Belcanção: Best for families with kids

Belcanção has long been a favourite among Macao families – Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Macao

For over a decade, Belcanção at the Four Seasons has been a top choice for locals and tourists seeking a high-quality buffet experience.

The carving station boasts slow-roasted sirloin, barbecued pork ribs, roasted chicken and baked salmon. There’s a Chinese section offering several Shunde-style dishes, including steamed chicken and braised pork, as well as a station for Indian dishes loaded with aromatic curries, plus a well-stocked noodle station allowing for custom creations.

Dessert lovers – and kids, especially – will enjoy the vast selection of sweets and pastries, plated on an island in the centre of the room. Don’t miss the Portuguese-style egg tarts.

While the spread is sizable, spanning Western and Asian cuisines – as most buffets do – the qualities that set Belcanção apart are the service and the setting. With elegant indoor décor, family-friendly outdoor seating and a free-flow beer and wine package served by attentive floor staff, dinner here (from 588 patacas) is always a treat.

Address: Four Seasons Hotel, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança

Hours: Breakfast, daily 7 am to 11 am; lunch, daily 12 pm to 2:30 pm; dinner, Thursday to Sunday, 6 pm to 10 pm

Phone: (853) 2881 8888

The Grand Buffet: Best for seafood lovers

Over at La Parilla, the restaurant’s outdoor barbecue pit, chefs flame-grill premium seafood and meat – Photo courtesy of Grand Lisboa Palace

The Grand Buffet at the Grand Lisboa Palace is exactly as it sounds. It is an inexhaustible spread with nearly two dozen stations serving practically every culinary category you can name.

To cite a few: dim sum such as pork and prawn dumplings, Taiwanese tofu, sliced suckling pig and honey-glazed barbecue pork, carved sirloin steak, customisable congee, giant grouper, abalone with garlic sauce, fresh baked bread, mounds of sushi rolls, lightly battered tempura vegetables, and a dessert selection ranging from jiggly Japanese soufflé pancakes and Indonesian layer cakes with pandan and coconut to timeless tiramisu.

You can even grab complimentary cans of Macau beer with your dinner. If you prefer wine, you can purchase a glass of red or orange wine from Ningxia’s Xiao Pu instead.

The real highlights, though, are La Parilla and the unlimited seafood selections. The former, billed as Macao’s only dedicated outdoor barbecue pit, serves flame-grilled premium seafood and meat each night, while the latter offers a fresh-cooked alternative to seafood on ice.

Place an order with your server, and you can get urchin-topped baked lobster, black pepper crab, prawns with tamarind sauce, marble goby with Thai-style red chilli and more.

Address: Level 3, Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau

Hours: Breakfast, daily 7 am to 10:30 am; lunch, daily 12 pm to 3 pm; dinner, Monday to Friday, 6 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 5:30 pm to 10 pm

Phone number: (853) 8881 1800

Andaz Kitchen: Best for brunch enthusiasts

Portuguese and Chinese specialties feature prominently at Andaz Kitchen – Photo courtesy of Andaz Macau

One of a few in Macao, the weekend brunch at Andaz Macau destination dining spot reflects the hotel’s own concept – with a deep sense of place, fusing Portuguese and Chinese food cultures.

Portuguese-born executive chef André Lai, who oversees the hotel’s food and beverage service, says the idea to launch brunch at Andaz Kitchen was inspired by frequent praise for the hotel’s breakfast, also served at the same venue. Unlike in Hong Kong and other major cities, brunch options remain scarce here.

The Portuguese influence shines in dishes like the chouriço flambéed on a traditional dish with alcohol and fire, best enjoyed sliced and tucked into the restaurant’s delightful homemade sourdough. On the Chinese side, the Shanghai sheng jian bao (pan-seared soup dumplings), which the kitchen team begins preparing as early as 4 am, rank among the best in the city.

Guests can also explore a salad bar, a selection of cheeses, nuts and jams, seafood, a carving station (featuring Portugal’s beloved fire-grilled chicken), comforting noodle bowls, and more. Andaz’s brunch is priced at 388 patacas and includes free-flow sangria, wines and beer.

Address: Level 6, North Tower, Andaz Macau

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays, 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Phone number: (853) 8883 2221

Hawker Hawker: Best for style and value

Diners can enjoy a variety of international dishes at Hawker Hawker, along with nostalgic cha chaan teng staples – Photo courtesy of W Hotel

Located within the W Hotel, Hawker Hawker embodies the brand’s colourful personality, catering to those who appreciate quality without the formality.

In a sleek setting, inspired by Asian street markets, you can expect to find Portuguese-style mosaics of Macao landmarks on walls. Neon lighting illuminates the chafing dishes and dessert cart, which serves cha chaan teng staples like black ox (Coke with chocolate ice cream), alongside cakes, tarts and soft serve. If you want privacy, you’ll also appreciate the booths with views of the Parisian’s Eiffel Tower.

The selection of ready-made bites runs the gamut from Chinese stir-fried dishes such as salt- and pepper-fried soft shell crab and roast meats to Portuguese chicken curry and Italian pizzas and pastas. The noodle station is a favourite – pick your ingredients and preferred broth, and a chef prepares it on the spot.

Don’t overlook the walk-in cold room. Here you’ll find oysters, mussels, lobster, crab and more on ice, plus sushi and sashimi, fresh fruit, cheese and salads.

At 688 patacas (from Friday to Sunday) and without time restrictions, it’s great value. The semi-buffet lunch is even better. For less than 200 patacas, you get one main dish, coffee or tea, access to the self-service salad bar and desserts.

Address: Level 2U, W Macau – Studio City, Avenida de Cotai

Hours: Breakfast, 7 am to 11 am; lunch semi-buffet, Monday to Friday, 12 pm to 3 pm; lunch buffet on Saturday and Sunday, 12 pm to 3 pm; dinner from 6 pm to 10:30 pm nightly

Phone number: (853) 8865 1366

Urban Kitchen: Best for refined dinners with friends or family

At Urban Kitchen, every main dish is made to order and served to your table – Photo courtesy of JW Marriott Hotel Macau

Located in a lofty second-floor space just beyond the JW Marriott’s grand crystal chandelier, Urban Kitchen offers a refined dinner buffet with a focus on quality and presentation.

The set-up is a little different here: all main dishes are made to order and brought to your table. Cuisines represented include Macanese, Portuguese, Italian, Cantonese, Japanese and much more.

Seafood lovers will appreciate the excellent sashimi and specialties like lobster rice topped with caviar, while the sizable Indian selection and rotating regional Chinese specialties – Sichuan on our last visit – add spice and variety. Just don’t leave without trying the signature Peking duck.

The dessert selection balances East and West, with fragrant Chinese puddings alongside a variety of cakes, tarts and other sweets. For the ultimate indulgence, get the chocolate lava cake and top it with ice cream from the soft-serve machine. If you still have space, pair it with the Hong Kong-style milk tea – a restaurant favourite.

Address: JW Marriott Hotel Macau, 1/F, Galaxy Macau

Hours: Breakfast, 7 am to 10:30 am; lunch, 12 pm to 2:30 pm; dinner, 6 pm to 9:30 pm

Phone number: (853) 8886 6228