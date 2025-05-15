A guide to Macao's Leal Senado iconic food spots

The Leal Senado quarter isn’t just the historic heart of Macao, it’s also a destination for food lovers eager to explore hidden gems and authentic flavours.

Beyond its Portuguese-paved streets and colonial architecture lies a treasure trove of culinary delights, from nostalgic street food to family-run eateries steeped in history. Whether you’re craving crispy egg waffles, smoky barbecue, or a comforting taste of the Philippines, the area around Leal Senado has something for everyone.

Make sure to add these spots to your Leal Senado must-try list.

Hing Yi Waffle Stall

A family legacy of nostalgic street food carried on by the founder’s son and daughter

For nearly half a century, Hing Yi Waffle Stall has been delighting customers with its simple, but mouthwatering waffles. Founded by the current owner’s father as a means to make a living, the family-run business quickly gained a loyal following for its signature egg waffles and egg puffs. Of the two, the egg waffles have become a favourite, mainly for their perfectly crispy texture.

Today, the founder’s son, now in his thirties, has taken the reins, continuing the family legacy with the support of his sister. They both ensure that Hing Yi Waffle Stall remains a destination for locals seeking nostalgic street food.

Address: 1-9 Patio das Flores, Macao

Hours: 11 am to 9 pm every day

Veng Kong Siu Kun (上海榮江小館)

Veng Kong Siu Kun offers 40 years of authentic Shanghainese flavours, from soup dumplings to quirky dishes like ‘Better than Crabs’

Tucked away in a narrow alley opposite Saint Dominic’s Church, Veng Kong Siu Kun (上海榮江小館) serves authentic Shanghainese cuisine and has been a hidden gem for nearly 40 years. The menu is filled with classics such as soup dumplings, drunken chicken and stir-fried beef with scallions.

One of the highlights of dining here is discovering the quirky dish names when translated from Chinese. Don’t miss “Better than Crabs” (賽螃蟹), a dish where silky egg whites are prepared to replicate the taste and texture of crab meat. Another must-try is “Ants Climbing a Tree” (螞蟻上樹), a savoury stir-fried vermicelli dish featuring spicy minced pork.

With its small, cosy and welcoming atmosphere, Veng Kong Siu Kun offers a culinary journey through traditional dishes that truly showcase the richness of the cuisine.

Address: 5GVR+J6W, Macao

Hours: 11 am to 10:30 pm every day

Phone: (853) 28511286

Gam Gei Barbecue (金記燒烤)

Gam Gei Barbecue serves perfectly grilled meats with 40 years of passion and dedication, making it a local favourite

What started over 40 years ago as a humble candy and cookie shop run by the owner’s mother has transformed into one of the area’s most beloved barbecue spot.

Faced with challenges finding work, the current owner took over the family shop and boldly reinvented it as a barbecue eatery. Despite having no formal training, he taught himself the craft of grilling – a journey of passion that has truly paid off, he tells Macao News.

Today, this barbecue spot is a local favourite and is celebrated for its perfectly grilled meats (don’t miss the chicken wings, sausages, chicken legs and chicken chops). The owner’s commitment to consistent quality makes this a must-visit destination for any meat lover.

Address: Rua dos Mercadores 44-46, Macao

Hours: 3 pm to 7 pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Anak Philippine Bread

Anak Philippine Bread bakes Filipino flavours with classics like pandesal, ensaymada, and cassava cake, cherished since 2003

Just a 3-minute walk from Leal Senado, Anak Philippine Bread brings the flavours of the Philippines to the heart of Macao.

The bakery’s story begins with Lucille and Crisostomo Fajardo, parents of current owner Francisco José Penalba Fajardo. Rooted in the Filipino community’s journey in the city, the bakery started in the early 2000s when Lucille began experimenting with recipes in their home kitchen and selling pandesal – a beloved soft and sweet Filipino bread roll – to friends and neighbours. Demand quickly grew, leading to the opening of the first bakery in 2003.

While pandesal remains the star of the menu, the bakery also offers Filipino favourites like sugar and cheese-topped ensaymada, rich cassava cake, creamy leche flan and ube buns. For expatriate Filipinos, Anak Philippine Bread is more than just a bakery – it’s a reminder of home and tradition.

Address: Rua da Alfandega 115, Edificio Pou Fat R/C, Macao

Hours: 10 am to 2 am (Monday to Saturday) | 10 am to 12 am (Sunday)

Phone Number: (853) 2893 9988

— With additional reporting by Don Lei