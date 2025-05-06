New restaurants to visit in Macao this May 

From Gourmet Pavilion’s celeb-chef collabs to the best of Belgian food culture at Frites, Macao’s dining scene is getting delicious upgrades this month. Local stars get to shine too, with new openings from Macao’s best-loved craft burger chain, authentic Thai boat noodles, and spice-packed Xiangxi-style barbecue.

Read on and happy eating!

Gourmet Pavilion

Cotai’s hottest new opening, Gourmet Pavilion, houses heritage names, internet-famous hawker stalls, and more across a food hall and six sit-down restaurants – Photo courtesy of Wynn Palace

Designed by the award-winning David Collins Studio, Wynn Palace’s newly unveiled Gourmet Pavilion brings together some of Asia’s most sought-after dishes under one elegant roof. The venue, inspired by grand European concert halls and theatrical spaces, is spread across a food hall and six sit-down restaurants.

The latter include Hong Kong’s sophisticated Indian eatery Leela, Fat Boy Dumplings (a concept by Drunken Fish’s executive chef, Zhang Zhi Cheng, fusing Beijing flavours with a contemporary twist), and Sushi Masa, where you can enjoy a top-notch omakase experience below the four-figure mark.

Other highlights include Unagi Yondaime Kikukawa – Japan’s renowned eel rice shop, in business for over 100 years – plus Singapore’s celebrity-favourite noodle shop 328 Katong Laksa, and Tian Tian’s world-renowned Hainan chicken rice.

Visit the Gourmet Pavilion webpage to discover launch dining offers, available until month-end through the Wynn Insider programme.

Frites

Frites, a Hong Kong franchise championing Belgian favourites, has debuted in Macao with a space at Grand Lisboa Palace – Photo courtesy of Frites

The Belgians have mastered the art of savouring some of life’s finest pleasures: crispy fresh frites, craft beer, and steaming, tender mussels.

These indulgent treats – and many more – are now served up at Frites’ new Macao branch, which has just soft-opened on the first floor of the Grand Lisboa Palace.

You’ll also find the likes of Flemish onion soup, chicken parmigiana, steak frites (with different cuts available) and more. The local branch will also be hosting Frites’ Monday Mussel Madness too. It’s an all-you-can-eat feast, featuring all five of their mussel versions – including the classic marinière cooked along white wine, celery, garlic, and herbs, as well as peri peri take exclusive to Macao – for 255 patacas.

Pop by for a cold pintje, mussels and some seriously good fries with a side of live music (happening from Tuesday to Saturday at dinner time).

Since Frites – which has 8 locations in Hong Kong – is still in its soft-opening stage, it hasn’t been added to the resort’s website yet. But you can easily reserve a table by following this link or calling (853) 2835 2008.

Dinoland

Dinoland by Dino Burger has opened its 5th branch at the Grand Harbour Hotel, now with dine-in – Photo courtesy of Dinoland

Four years after the opening of its first branch near Tap Seac Square, Macao’s homegrown local burger chain Dino has launched its fifth – this time featuring a small but much-welcomed dine-in area (this is their first non-takeaway location) and a new menu, all while staying true to the brand’s bold design.

Dubbed Dinoland, it’s set on the ground floor of the Grand Harbour Hotel, in the Inner Harbour area, and offers the chain’s exceptional level of craft burgers with some new elements. For instance, you won’t find their regular sized burgers, but a selection of mini burgers instead.

Order Dinoland’s mini burger set (priced at 88 patacas), featuring a mini peanut butter honey wagyu cheeseburger with bacon, and a mini classic wagyu cheeseburger, alongside fries for a good representation of the concept. For a Mexican-inspired twist, go for the burger joint’s recommended Dino Rollco No. 2, loaded with ground beef, melted mozzarella, salsa, onions, and fresh cilantro.

Bring your furry friends along for your next burger fix, Dinoland is pet-friendly and stays open until 8:30 pm, later than other branches.

Smoky Soul BBQ

When the Hunanese owner of Smoky Soul BBQ couldn’t find proper Xiangxi-style skewers in Macao, she took matters into her own hands, launching her Fai Chi Kei restaurant during the pandemic. The concept proved popular, expanding to Taipa last year and most recently to the NAPE district.

Specialising in smaller Xiangxi skewers, the menu spans grilled meats, seafood and vegetables, all cooked over charcoal after being seasoned with spices such as cumin and chilli. Dumplings, spring rolls and cold dishes like cucumber salad are on offer too, as are cocktails.

The new branch is offering an opening promotion which gets you nine kinds of skewers plus sides and four drinks (with options ranging from beer to cocktails) for under 300 patacas.

Open from 5:30 pm to 3 am daily with live music, it caters to both early diners and late-night crowds.

Voyage Thai Kitchen

Voyage Thai Kitchen’s chefs simmer the broth for their Angus beef boat noodles for four hours each morning – Photo courtesy of Voyage Thai Kitchen

After winning over locals with outposts in La Cité in Areia Preta and Taipa, behind Altira hotel, Voyage Thai Kitchen – and it famous signature Angus beef boat noodles – has finally docked on the Cotai Strip.

The new branch is located in Studio City’s food court and offers nearly the same menu as the Taipa and Macau branches, plus an exclusive addition to the Studio City location: boat noodles topped with salt-grilled beef tongue.

Round it out with tom yum goong for heat, Hainan chicken rice for comfort, or a crispy chicken thigh dunked in yellow curry for pure indulgence.

– With additional reporting by Don Lei