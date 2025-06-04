New restaurants to visit in Macao this June

New month, new eats, and June’s culinary lineup is all about big flavours in small packages.

You can now enjoy artisan Filipino confections, South African street food by a Durban native and Portugal’s tasty sandes – hefty sandwiches that satisfy the most voracious carnivores – all without breaking the bank. Meanwhile, the city’s casino-resorts continue to raise the stakes with their own offerings, as you’d expect.

[See more: New restaurants to visit in Macao this May]

Read on for our list of restaurants to visit in Macao this June.

Mano Bakery

Mano Bakery’s cream cheese ensaymadas are a crowd favourite, a Filipino treat often eaten as breakfast or sweet afternoon snack – Photo courtesy of Mano Bakery

This Filipino-inspired bakery has drawn much local attention with its nostalgic favourites and inventive pastries that honour traditions while embracing modern flavors. Named after the Filipino gesture of respect, Mano Bakery applies this same reverence to their baking, combining time-honoured techniques with quality ingredients.

Their cult-favourite “yema babies,” custard-filled donut holes, often sell out within a couple of hours of releasing. Another crowd favorite are their cream cheese ensaymadas and of course you have to try the iconic Filipino bread roll, the pandesal.

[See more: Ari Calangi’s guide to his favourite Filipino foods in Macao]

The bright, minimalist space with touches of rattan at Mano Bakery makes for an ideal spot to linger over baked goods and conversation. A second phase of Mano’s vision will soon bring specialty coffee to the forefront, featuring beans sourced directly from Philippine highlands. Expect distinctive profiles from regions like Benguet, Sagada, and Bukidnon, supporting small-scale farmers while introducing locals to the rich terroir of Filipino coffee.

Visit early, especially on weekends, as Mano’s small-batch approach means when they’re out, they’re out. Stay updated through their Instagram for surprise weekend specials, including their occasional “limited drops.”

Chef D and Yuki

Located right across from Aria by Chef D, Chef D and Yuki is chef Denver Govender’s new takeaway spot – Photo courtesy of Yuki by Chef D

After Aria by Chef D, the go-to spot for South African comfort food in Macao, chef Denver Govender is back with a new venture, Chef D and Yuki. Faced with a lack of sandwich options in Macao, he decided to fill in the gap with this new takeaway, bringing to town a few of the South African food truck staples he grew up on – think burgers, boerewors (South African artisan sausages) and beef brisket sandwiches.

Don’t let the unassuming storefront fool you, every dish at Yuki gets the same level of care that made Aria a hit. The burgers feature a juicy beef-and-pork blend, while the boerewors and tender beef brisket are piled onto bread baked in house.

[See more: Macao’s best burgers]

Inspired by Texas smokehouses – the chef lived in the US for 2 years before moving to Macao – Yuki uses South African wagyu, slow-roasted for 15 hours, rested another 5 to 7 hours. It’s then drizzled with a sauce made from its own jus, Macau Beer and seasonings. Combined with arugula and parmesan cheese, the sandwich is Govender’s personal favourite – and Macao News-approved too.

The chef is not stopping here, and already has plans to open a restaurant in Taipa, so stay tuned for more.

Clérigos – Casa das Sandes

Just like its name suggests, Clérigos – Casa das Sandes specialises Portuguese sandes like pregos and bifanas – Photo courtesy of Taipa Village Destination Limited

Portugal can pride itself on its delicious sandwiches and Clérigos – Casa das Sandes in Taipa Village is here to prove it, giving both curious foodies and homesick Portuguese a taste of the country’s best loved sandwich creations.

Tucked away in a pastel green century-old heritage building on the Rua dos Clérigos, this new joint draws its name not only from its Macao location but also from the famous Clérigos Church and bell tower of Porto. The city is famous for its no-frills shops serving up hefty sandes (the Portuguese word for sandwich).

[See more: Nailed it: Four Portuguese pregos to try in Macao]

Pregos, Portuguese style steak sandwiches, bifanas (their pork counterparts) and suckling pig sandwiches feature on the menu, available in Portuguese bread known as papo seco, or a sweeter milk bun. Pop by for lunch on the go as you stroll around the picturesque Taipa Village, which continues to expand its Portuguese food repertoire.

Gala

With a diverse range of options suitable for Western and Asian palates, Gala has something for everyone – Photo courtesy of Studio City Macau

Gala offers a wealth of choice in Asian and Western style cuisine all within a stunning Art Deco inspired environment in Studio City. There is seemingly something indulgent for everyone, whether it be “surf and turf” with lobster and US prime beef, Iberico cha siu rice with crispy egg or classic spaghetti meatballs.

[See more: Neighbourhood flavours: A guide to Macao’s Leal Senado iconic food spots]

They have an impressively diverse breakfast menu, with four signature sets – American, Macanese, Oriental and healthy – which seem to cater to all tastes. Their afternoon tea for two, which costs 388 patacas, has Portuguese influences.

Not only will the food be a treat for your taste buds, this spacious restaurant also boasts an indoor garden balcony and an open kitchen, which will be a delight for all your senses.

Tripodking

Caption: After Wulao at Grand Lisboa Palace, Grand Lisboa houses its own Taiwanese hotpot restaurant too now, Tripodking – Photo by Don Lei

Craving fiery hotpot? Tripodking, a firm favourite with origins in Taiwan’s night markets has just landed in Macao, with its first branch at the Grand Lisboa hotel. It’s now the only location across both SARs, following the closure of the Hong Kong branch last year.

Their Taiwanese hotpot features two signature soup bases, spicy duck blood jelly and tofu, as well as pickled cabbage and pork broth. For the best of both worlds, go for the divided pot, which lets you enjoy both flavors simultaneously.

[See more: This humble ramen shop is one of Macao’s best-kept secrets]

Both broths come with unlimited refills, just like the Chinese tea, which is on the house.

Customise your heat level, then load up on add-ons like Ibérico pork, homemade meatballs, seafood and vegetables. Honeycomb tripe and pork intestines are available for adventurous eaters too. Tripodking is open from 5 pm to 1 am, and comes into its own late at night. Taiwanese food isn’t the most summery of cuisines, but it’s a great way to round off the evening.

– With reporting by Don Lei, Julia Davis, Weng-U Pun and Sara Santos Silva