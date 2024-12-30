Some of our favourite Macao features and videos of 2024

As Macao prepares to welcome 2025, we take a moment to look back at some of our favourite longer reads and videos from the year that’s just been.

From dining and business to art, history and culture, Macao News had a busy year covering the local scene in 2024. If you’re enjoying a holiday hiatus before the new year kicks in, why not pour yourself a hot cup of coffee or tea, put your feet up and catch up on some of the great content you may have missed?

Happy reading.

Art and Culture

An assistant professor of music and music education at the University of Macau’s Faculty of Education, Katy Weatherly knows first hand the power of music to unite – Photo courtesy of Macao Strings Association

1. In conversation with Marta Pereira da Costa, queen of the Portuguese guitar

One of the biggest names in Portuguese music today, Marta Pereira da Costa talked to Macao News about rising to the top in a male-dominated field, fado’s growing cachet, and her family’s roots in Macao.

2. Meet Netflix Mind Your Manners host Sara Jane Ho: The new global face of etiquette

The author and show host spent time with Macao News to discuss her daytime Emmy-nominated show, etiquette in the digital era, and how manners can overcome cultural differences.

3. How the Christmas spirit at a hospital bedside brought Katy Weatherly home to Macao

Even after studying at the famed Juilliard School, it took a heart-wrenching moment for the UM professor’s music to finally hit all the right notes.

4. ‘The Ballad of a Small Player’: Oscar winner Edward Berger talks exclusively to Macao News

Berger’s upcoming casino film The Ballad of a Small Player is the latest to be set in Macao, which the filmmaker describes as an ‘incredibly visual, vibrant, lively city.’ We got hold of him for an exclusive interview.

5. ‘No arms, no worries.’ Meet Macao singer Romeu Chao Asis

The solo artist and vocalist in local band Dr. Jen shared a story of resilience and courage – as well as the mantra that enabled him to transcend congenital limb difference.

Society

The story of Peter McCleave, who is of part Macanese descent, highlights the difficulties faced by people of mixed ethnicity when it comes to finding a stem cell donor – Photo courtesy of Peter McCleave

1. Everything you need to know about buying property in Macao

When Macao scrapped all market curbs back in April, Macao News was ready with the definitive guide to local real estate. Here’s what to know if you want to take advantage of the many property bargains in the city at the moment.

2. The Vietnamese: Inside Macao’s second biggest foreign community

Though they are second only to Philippine citizens in terms of numbers, comparatively little is known about Macao’s tight-knit population of Vietnamese workers. We took a deep dive into a community with surprisingly deep roots in Macao.

3. Macao’s debate over traditional versus simplified Chinese

The use of simplified characters, especially in education, remains a contentious issue in Macao, where traditional characters dominate. Our deep-dive into the topic looked at both sides of the debate.

4. ‘We’re born to be translators.’ A conversation with Outcasts from the 853

Fathima ‘Paji’ Mohamed and Iasmin Lumibao – the high-profile duo behind the Outcasts from the 853 platform – sat down for a lively interview covering everything from culture and identity to cuisine and, naturally, Cantonese profanities.

5. Nine questions for Cassandra Chiu, the first ever Macao contestant in Miss Universe

The 23-year-old Macanese carried the SAR’s hopes with her when she flew to Mexico City for the 73rd Miss Universe competition – the first ever Miss Universe pageant with a Macao entrant.

6. Peter McCleave brings his fight against cancer to Macao

The seasoned campaigner, who is of part Macanese descent and has an incurable form of blood cancer, came to Macao to spread awareness about stem cell donation at Encontro 2024.

7. How much do you know about the six bridges of Macao?

Which bridge has a nickname that derives from the supposed resemblance of its pillars to joss sticks? Which bridge is the oldest? The longest? Our definitive roundup was timed with the opening of the city’s newest – the Macao Bridge.

Sport

Ugo Ugochukwu leaps on top of his car after winning the inaugural Formula Regional event at the 2024 Macau Grand Prix – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

1. In conversation with NBA champion and Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade

The American basketball legend paid a visit to the city and talked to Macao News about the Jordon-James GOAT debate – and picked his all-time five-a-side team.

2. ‘I knew I could achieve something big’: Macao’s top squash player on her PSA title

Yale University student Gigi Yeung became the first squash player from Macao to win a PSA Tour title. It was a major victory that flew under the local news radar – until we got wind of it.

3. Zero to Macao: Filming Vivian Siu’s 6-month journey to the Macau Grand Prix

Despite little experience behind the wheel, Hong Kong driver Vivian Siu made motorsport history as the first woman to complete the F4 race at the Macau Grand Prix. She took time out to share her remarkable journey with Macao News.

4. I Ask, You Answer: João Ramos, aka Black Joe

Fighter, KOL, and all round local legend: João Ramos, aka Black Joe, kicked off our new video series I Ask, You Answer with a rapid-fire interview.

5. Ugo Ugochukwu says ‘winning in Macao was one of the happiest days of my life’

The 17-year-old made history after winning the inaugural Formula Regional event at the Macau Grand Prix. He shared his backstory with Macao News.

Food

Ari Calangi and Vienna Sou pictured while showcasing Macao’s best Filipino food around Macao

1. ‘Macao is where it’s at.’ Gordon Ramsay talks to Macao News

Who could pass up on an opportunity to meet the great man? Not us. Glad to be in Macao, the celebrity chef spoke with Macao News at his recently opened restaurant inside the Londoner Macao.

2. Macao’s Maddest Eats: Where bull penis and testes are on the menu

Our 4-episode video series on some of the weirdest foods available in Macao kicked off with a sample of, well, bull’s penis, testes, stomach and throat. Pass the dipping sauce.

3. Macao’s independent restaurateurs are facing a catastrophic loss of business

For restaurateurs, it’s been an incredibly tough year. The exodus of local diners to the Chinese mainland, where variety is greater and prices much cheaper, has left many Macao eateries struggling to cope. We heard some of their stories of struggle.

4. Ari Calangi’s guide to his favourite Filipino foods in Macao

Rua da Alfândega, aka “Philippine Street” is a local treasure trove of Filipino food. In this lively video, Macao-born Filipino musician Ari Calangi showed us some of his favourite spots.

5. This humble ramen shop is one of Macao’s best-kept secrets

Part of our mission at Macao News is to root out the city’s best-kept cultural and culinary secrets. In this quiet little ramen shop, lying in the shadow of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, we struck gustatory gold.