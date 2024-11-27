Ugo Ugochukwu says ‘winning in Macao was one of the happiest days of my life’

Ugo Ugochukwu made history by winning the inaugural Formula Regional event at the Macau Grand Prix, joining legends like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher as champions of the iconic Guia Circuit.

The 17-year-old American made his Macao debut last year, when mistakes cost him a better position in the race. Determined to improve, he reflected on his 2023 performance and returned with a winning mindset in 2024, going on to take the trophy.

Speaking to Macao News after returning home, Ugo Ugochukwu shared insights on the lessons learned, his mentality and his goals for the future.

Did your debut at the Macau Grand Prix last year help you win the championship?

Yeah, definitely. I think the results speak for themselves. You could see that many drivers with previous experience at Macao were really competitive and at the front. It just shows how tricky the circuit is to get right. Last year, my pace was strong, but I made a few too many mistakes, which compromised the weekend a little. This year, I took those lessons, avoided mistakes, and put everything together for a perfect weekend.

It’s such a challenging and historic track. Probably one of the toughest I’ve ever been to. So to come back, get the job done, and secure the win was an amazing feeling.

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng awards Ugo Ugochukwu with his first place trophy

How did you prepare for the race?

I spent a lot of time on the simulator with the team and in meetings, trying to think about all the scenarios we could face. The key was sticking to the plan and building up to the track bit by bit. Staying out of the walls was crucial, that’s where a lot of people go wrong. Crashing in practice can really hurt your confidence. So I focused on gradually pushing more and more and then going all out in qualifying. That approach worked really well.

How did your journey into motorsport start?

The first time I ever drove a car, I was six years old. My dad, who used to race in karting, took me out one weekend to try it. I loved it straight away. The following weekend, we went back and there was a race. Somehow, I ended up in the race. I think I was even leading at one point, but I ran out of fuel. It was just so much fun and I’ve been hooked ever since then. That’s how it all started.

How supportive have your parents been throughout your career, especially starting so young?

They’ve been incredibly supportive. Like most young drivers, I started at a very young age, which meant balancing school, racing and normal life. It took away some of the time I’d normally spend on other things, but my parents made sure it was all manageable. At first, it was just a weekend thing, but as I got more competitive, especially when I started racing in Europe, it became a much bigger commitment.

I’d been travelling in and out of Europe for racing since I was about 10 or 11 years old, but I fully moved over during my last year in karting, which was 2021. My first year in car racing was 2022. That was when I really settled into the European racing scene.

How did you manage without your parents?

I was used to travelling back and forth, so the transition felt pretty smooth. While I was still based in the US as a kid, I travelled to Europe for races. When I fully moved over, my parents didn’t move with me, but they’ve always been supportive and are often at the races. I still go back to the US during the off-season, usually in the summer and winter. But during the racing season, I’m based in Italy.

You seem to have a very strong winning mentality. What sparked that?

I don’t think there was one specific moment. It’s just something I’ve always had, as far back as I can remember. I’ve always wanted to do my best and win every time I competed. Even as a kid, winning was the most fun part for me.

It was definitely in other areas too, especially sports. Whether it was football, ping pong, tennis, or whatever I was doing, I was always competitive. I always wanted to win.

How do you feel about joining the McLaren Driver Development program?

It’s been an incredible experience. McLaren is such a big and historic team in motorsport, and being part of their program has been great. I’ve learned a lot from them and they’ve supported me in so many ways throughout my career. Hopefully, that support continues as I move forward.

Ugo Ugochukwu won in Monza at the Formula Regional EU by Alpine event – Photo courtesy of Formula Regional EU by Alpine

What’s one of the most memorable moments of your career so far?

Winning in Macao is definitely one of the top moments in my career. It’s special to have my name up there in the history books. Everyone knows how special Macao is as a race. It’s such a historic race that’s been around for over 70 years. For me, it was one of the happiest days of my life.

Were there any challenges you’ve faced in your career so far?

There have been ups and downs, it’s normal in sports. Things don’t always go your way, and I think the key is to overcome those moments. For me, it was always about keeping perspective. If a few races didn’t go well, I’d try not to dwell on it and instead focus on the bigger picture. I’d analyse what went wrong, figure out how to improve, and eventually move past whatever was holding me back. That mindset has helped me a lot through the years.

If you could compare your driving style to a former or current Formula 1 driver, who would it be and why?

I think every driver is pretty unique in their own way. I’d say I have a smooth driving style, but I’m also quite aggressive when racing. Maybe you could compare that to someone like Max Verstappen, he’s very aggressive on the track. But again, I think every driver has their own way of doing things.

A Formula 1 driver you look up to?

Max Verstappen, for sure. For me, he’s one of the best drivers on the grid right now. Winning as much as he does shows you’re doing something right. He has one of the strongest winning mentalities out there, and that’s something to admire.

What are your thoughts on the Guia Circuit?

Amazing. It’s a street track so that alone makes it special and it’s also bumpy. All those high-speed corners make it even trickier. You could see how challenging it was, with so many red flags during qualifying, especially with wet conditions. In the wet, visibility is worse, which made the first two practice sessions probably some of the hardest in my career.

Ugo Ugochukwu seen leading the pack at the Formula Regional races

What’s it like driving on a wet track?

Honestly, it’s really tricky. Even on a normal track, driving in the spray is tough. But on a street circuit, it’s much harder. There was one session in particular where it was raining heavily, and the spray made visibility really bad. In practice, you try to distance yourself a bit to get some clear space. But in a race situation, you don’t have that. You just have to keep pushing.

What are your goals for the future? Where do you see yourself in two or three years?

Formula 1. It has been for a long time. But I think it’s important to take things step by step. Next year, I’ll be racing in F3 and my goal is to perform as well as possible there. From there, we’ll see how things progress.

What’s your advice to even younger drivers?

You have to enjoy it. That’s the most important thing. If you truly enjoy what you’re doing, it becomes much easier to put in the hard work and dedication needed to succeed.