Court of Final Appeal confirms chief executive election result

The results of the Chief Executive (CE) election, won by 62-year-old former judge Sam Hou Fai, have been confirmed by the Court of Final Appeal – Macao’s highest court.

According to a media report, the court announced today that no legal challenges had been filed and that the results of the poll, held on Sunday, were valid.

The official announcement of the election results is expected to be published in the government Gazette next week.

Sam was the sole candidate in the election and secured 394 out of a possible 400 electoral college votes. The CE designate now awaits confirmation of his appointment from the State Council in Beijing.

He met with incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng at government headquarters yesterday to discuss the administrative transition.

Assuming all formalities are completed, Sam is expected to take office on 20 December – the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR.