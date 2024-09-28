Sam Hou Fai pledges to reform Macao’s government and economy 

Sam Hou Fai, the former judge turned presumptive Macao chief executive (CE), presented his platform and held a question-and-answer session at the Forum Macao building on Rua Oeste de Entre Lagos this morning between 10 am and 1 pm.

During the course of the event, which was broadcast live, the 62-year-old expounded on his policy approaches and fielded questions from members of the CE Election Committee, the 400-strong body that votes for Macao’s next leader in the election scheduled on 13 October.

In his opening address, the presumptive CE explained that his guiding principle would be “forging ahead together by upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground.”

He noted that his political platform would consist of 5 elements: improving the efficiency of the public administration; fostering economic diversification; integrating Macao into China’s national development; cultivating local talents while attracting highly qualified professionals from further afield; and enhancing residents’ livelihoods.

In terms of improving the effectiveness of the government, Sam said that he would focus on transparency, communication with both the Legislative Assembly and Macao’s residents, promoting the principle of patriots governing Macao and boosting the function of Macao’s anti-graft watchdog.

Sam also noted he would uphold Macao’s religious freedoms and promote harmony between all communities living within the city. He specifically mentioned protecting the rights and interests of Portuguese people in Macao.

On the subject of economic diversification, Sam said it was “very urgent,” noting that “the last three years of Covid allowed us to come to a common understanding that the diversification of Macao is needed.” In terms of specific measures, he said he was looking at supporting emerging industries through the establishment of a government industry fund, as well as one designated for the science and technology sector.

Sam said his administration would take a cross-border, collaborative approach in developing Macao’s four emerging industries (namely modern financial services, big health, high technologies and large-scale events). He said he would consult with the community and neighbouring regions, combine Macao’s existing strengths with resources from the mainland, and place great importance on promoting Macao’s offerings effectively overseas.

The candidate stressed that his administration would continue to work to improve the ability of Macao residents to live and work in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), while highlighting the need to share Macao and China’s story with a wider audience.

Measures would also be implemented to hone local talents in different areas, as well as attract highly qualified professionals from mainland China and overseas, he said.

Sam also referenced Macao’s role as a platform for Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as the possibility that small local businesses may need to adjust to new demand trends – which were both things his administration would support.

Improving residents’ livelihoods would also be a priority. Sam pledged to expand assistance for vulnerable groups such as the disabled and the elderly, while making improvements in a range of areas, including traffic and the property sector.

As the only candidate in the upcoming election, Sam is considered to be Macao’s presumptive leader. If elected, he will take over from incumbent Ho Iat Seng on 20 December.

An official campaign website was launched on Monday, with his office encouraging different members of the community to reach out with their suggestions.

Born in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province, Sam resigned last month from his post as the president of Macao’s highest court, and announced his intention to run for Macao’s highest office, only days after incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng issued a statement that he would not be seeking a second term due to health issues.