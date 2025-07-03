Macao’s government has launched a major bureaucratic reshuffle

The Macao government has initiated a leadership reshuffle across various major departments, according to a notice in the Boletim Oficial (government gazette) published today.

One of the affected departments is the Public Administration and Civil Services Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SAFP) whose new director and deputy director were sworn in during a ceremony yesterday that was overseen by the secretary for administration and justice, André Cheong Weng Chon.

Leong Weng In was made the director of the SAFP, while Chan Sok Cheng was appointed her deputy. Both women are career public servants, with Leong having previously served as the head of the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) from May 2023, and Chan having assumed the role of the SAFP’s acting deputy head from February 2025.

A separate swearing-in ceremony was also held yesterday for Che Weng Keong and U U Sang, with both men swapping their positions. Che was appointed the chair of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), while U has taken up Che’s post as the head of the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT).

Other major appointments include Wong Sin Man, the head of the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC), who will be returning to his former position as the chairman of the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM).

According to the government webpage, the post of the DSEC head currently remains unfilled, although the bureau has two deputy directors serving – Lai Ka Chon and Au Ka Weng.

Meanwhile, Inês Chan Lou appears to have left position as the head of the Government Information Bureau (GCS) after serving for around six years, as her name is no longer featured in the department’s web page, with only deputy director Wong Lok I listed under the leadership.

No official reasons have yet been given for Chan’s possible departure. However, a government notice states that Chan has been reappointed for another term as a board member of local broadcaster TDM, which will last until 31 August 2026.

According to Macao Daily News, the current head of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), Lam In San, is also expected to vacate his position after ten years in the role, although no official announcements had been made as of writing.

If confirmed, Lam’s departure would come shortly after the Commission of Audit (CA) recently published a scathing report in which it lambasted the Transport Bureau’s management of the radio taxi concessionaires and its failures to address Macao’s lack of taxis.

Macao Daily News also reported that Lam, who previously worked for the Civil Aviation Bureau, could take on a role with Macauport, a move that would allow him to “complete the cycle of managing sea, land and air transport.”

Macao’s chief executive Sam Hou Fai is no stranger to government reshuffles, with roughly half of his cabinet consisting of new appointees.