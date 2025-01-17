The new Macao government will build on the work of previous administrations and implement the task list given to the SAR by President Xi Jinping during his visit to the territory last month, and make people’s wellbeing a top priority. That was the message of an address given yesterday by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, who was speaking at a Lunar New Year reception given by the central government’s liaison office.

During his visit to Macao from 18 to 20 December, President Xi asked local officials to help strengthen national security, implement administrative reform, improve people’s livelihoods, diversify the economy, lift Macao’s global profile, and play a bigger role in national development and the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Sam affirmed his commitment to the objectives and to “one country, two systems” – the political formula by which Macao is governed, allowing the SAR a high degree of autonomy as a sovereign Chinese territory.

He said that in the 25 years since the establishment of the SAR, the formula had proven to be a success and pledged to “ensure that people’s wellbeing is a top priority for the government by making sure that basic needs are met in a harmonious society, based on justice.”

The director of the Liaison Office, Zheng Xincong, also addressed the gathering. “I believe that everybody will certainly make good use of the series of favourable measures by the central authorities for Macao,” he said, urging the SAR to focus on economic diversification, developing new industries and fostering the “in-depth” convergence of rules and standards with Hengqin – a district of Hengqin that is seen as vital for Macao’s expansion.

Around 1,200 guests attended the reception, which was held at the Forum Macao Complex in Nam Van.