Chief Executive promises ‘a humble attitude’ in New Year message

The new administration will “take a humble attitude” and listen to comments and suggestions “from all sectors of the society,” says Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, who assumed office on 20 December.

In a New Year address, Macao’s top official pledged to “keep up the momentum” in the city’s growth, which he characterised as “a transition from recovery to a new stage of high-quality development.”

Among his government’s priorities, he listed “appropriate economic diversification,” the building of “a service-oriented government,” expediting the development of Hengqin and branding the SAR as “vibrant Macao, cultural Macao.”

Sam also emphasised Macao’s increasing assimilation with the mainland. “The path of shared prosperity is getting broader,” he said, noting that “when drinking water, one should not forget its source” and calling on local residents to “uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests.”

He also hinted at geopolitical headwinds. “Profound changes are taking place in the international environment,” he said. “There are abundant new opportunities and new challenges.”

At the same time, Sam remained upbeat about the city’s prospects. “Success is secured when people put their heads together,” he said. “The bright future of Macao will be created with our concerted efforts.”