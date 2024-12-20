President Xi calls for Macao to play a bigger global role and embrace diversity

President Xi Jinping has called on Macao to “proactively align itself with national development strategies” – including making a greater contribution to the development of the Greater Bay Area – and to “play a bigger role on the international stage.”

He was speaking at a welcome dinner prior to the cultural performance at the Macau Dome last night, held to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR. Thousands of guests attended the evening under heightened security at the city’s Cotai Strip.

In his keynote address, President Xi lauded Macao’s accomplishments over the past five years, attributing its success to the effective implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” policy and the support of the central government, Xinhua reported.

He added that he hoped Macao would “embrace diversity and inclusiveness” and “work to attract the best minds” to build “a better Macao.”

Citing a local saying, which holds that whoever drinks from the fountain in Lilau Square will one day return to the city, President Xi said: “Whoever supports ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and loves Macao as his home is a native ‘having drunk from Lilau,’ and a positive force contributing to Macao’s development.”

A gala marking the 25th anniversary of the Macao SAR – Photo by Xinhua/Yao Qilin

He also said that the outgoing SAR administration – led by Ho Iat Seng – had risen to the challenges and ensured a steady economic recovery. “Over the past five years, Macao has made new progress in appropriate economic diversification, and reached a new level in improving people’s well-being,” President Xi said.

However, he added that Macao needed to demonstrate stronger resolve and greater courage in reform and innovation, in order to break new ground in its development.

In his speech, Ho expressed his belief that the incoming chief executive, Sam Hou Fai, would lead the new government and all sectors of the community in writing a new chapter of the SAR’s development.