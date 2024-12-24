Macao’s new government pledges to fulfill President Xi’s wish list

President Xi Jinping’s directives for the local government were the subject of a symposium organised on Saturday by the incoming administration. At the gathering, new Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai said that implementing President Xi’s policy priorities was the foremost job of his government.

During his visit to Macao from 18 to 20 December, President Xi gave local officials a lengthy task list, ranging from strengthening national security and administrative reform, to improving people’s livelihoods, diversifying the economy, taking a wider role in national development and the development of the Greater Bay Area, as well as lifting Macao’s global profile.

He also said that he hoped Macao would “embrace diversity and inclusiveness” and “work to attract the best minds” to build “a better Macao.”

Saturday’s symposium was attended by around 650 people and was held at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

Among the delegates were the vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Ho Hau Wah; the director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao, Zheng Xincong; former chief executives Chui Sai On and Ho Iat Seng; the commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in Macao, Liu Xianfa; and the commander of the Macao Garrison of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, Yu Changjiang.

Sam told delegates that his government would “seize opportunities” to carry out President Xi’s task list under the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” – the political formula under which the SAR is governed.

Meanwhile, the new Executive Council – Macao’s de facto cabinet – convened for the first time last week.

According to a government readout of the meeting, Executive Council members “pledged to cooperate closely and contribute to the sustainable development of Macao society.”