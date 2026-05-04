Brazil’s tourism sector reports record revenue and surge in Chinese visitors

Brazil’s tourism industry is experiencing a period of significant growth. In the first quarter of 2026, international travellers injected a record US$3.2 billion into the nation’s economy, according to data from the Central Bank of Brazil, a year-on-year increase of 11.8 per cent.

This robust start to the year builds on a strong 2025, when foreign visitors spent a total of US$10.4 billion in Brazil, representing a 23.8 per cent rise from 2024. The Central Bank’s data was cited in multiple media reports.

The government attributes this success to enhanced promotional efforts overseas by the Brazilian Tourism Board, Embratur, working alongside both local government and private sector partners.

Bruno Reis, president of Embratur, stated that the nearly 12 per cent revenue growth in the first quarter “directly reflects the maturity the sector has achieved” and described tourism as “a fundamental pillar of Brazil’s trade balance.”

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The rise in spending was matched by an increased flow of visitors. Brazil welcomed 3.74 million international travellers in the first quarter of 2026.

March alone saw 1,053,098 international arrivals, a year-on-year rise of 13 per cent, while tourism revenue for that month hit US$934 million – US$4 million higher than March 2025. Popular destinations included Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and Paraná.

The country also noted a substantial surge in visitors from China, facilitated by a new visa-free entry policy which began on 23 January. In January alone, 8,700 visitors arrived from China, a 75 per cent increase compared to January 2025.

This reciprocates a policy introduced in June 2025, which allows Brazilian passport holders visa-free travel to China. Overall, Brazil hosted approximately 103,122 visitors from China in 2025—an increase of 76,163 over the number recorded in 2024.