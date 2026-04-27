Australian miner Tivan secures new exploration licences in Timor-Leste

Australian mineral exploration firm Tivan Limited has been granted six new exploration licences in Timor-Leste, covering sites noted for high-grade copper-gold and cobalt mineralisation.

The licences encompass a total area of 289 square kilometres across the Baucau and Ossu projects. According to a report in business news aggregation site tipranks.com, they are situated in the country’s north-east and mountainous central regions respectively.

The licences were formally presented to the ASX-listed company during community ceremonies led by resources minister Francisco Monteiro. These events, attended by local and national leaders, served to introduce the Tivan team to stakeholders and establish a social licence for their exploration activities.

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Previous sampling at these sites has already indicated the presence of valuable minerals, and the reissued licences follow Tivan’s acquisition of the projects from Beacon Minerals.

Headquartered in Darwin, Tivan was formerly known as TNG Limited and specialises in base metals and critical minerals.

Its existing portfolio in Timor-Leste already includes the Turiscai project, for which it secured licences in March 2025. While the company is actively expanding its exploration pipeline along established transport corridors, it currently does not have any producing mines in the country.