Germany commits funds to support Mozambican farming sector

The German government has committed a substantial financial package exceeding US$50 million to advance agribusiness initiatives in Mozambique. This initiative is intended to bolster productive sectors identified as critical, reports Mozambique’s official news agency.

The assistance will flow via the “Innovative Fund for Agribusiness” programme. This financial structure will be managed by the Zambezi Valley Development Agency, which is based in Tete province in central Mozambique, working in conjunction with the Bank of Mozambique, according to a government statement.

This latest funding injection underscores the developing economic partnership between Mozambique and Germany, specifically within the agricultural sphere. Last year, in 2025, the nations jointly announced a funding arrangement valued at approximately US$53.3 million, also directed at supporting farm businesses and value chains within the Zambezi Valley.

The financial announcement arrives at a critical juncture for Mozambique’s agricultural landscape, which faces enduring structural weaknesses made worse by sudden climate events.

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The document notes that floods during the 2025–2026 wet season resulted in major losses of cultivated land and impacted thousands of farmers, consequently stressing food security and diminishing the earnings of rural families.

The chosen strategy involves offering credit at subsidised interest rates. This approach is designed to lower the overall cost of borrowing and improve capital access for both agricultural producers and companies.

It is anticipated that cheaper credit will drive fresh investments in mechanisation, increased output, and agro-industrial development, thereby contributing to a more commercially viable farming sector.

Moreover, this enhanced investment has a social benefit, helping to restore farming capacity and promoting increased resilience among communities that have been affected. This intervention forms part of a broader plan for adapting to climate change, with a primary focus on the long-term sustainability and stability of agricultural systems.