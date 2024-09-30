Universal Music Group launches a new offshoot in the GBA

The Greater China division of Universal Music Group (UMG) has launched a new Shenzhen-headquartered division covering the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the company has announced.

The initiative marks the first time a major music company has established a division in the GBA, according to UMG. The new sub-label has been named Universal Music China Greater Bay Area.

Chairman and CEO of UMG Greater China, Timothy Xu, said the group aimed to leverage the GBA’s “vast market potential” and transform it into “a trendsetting hub that epitomises creativity, vitality, and connectivity.” He added: “We eagerly anticipate welcoming the outstanding talents from this region to join us in driving forward the next era of Chinese pop music.”

The announcement described the GBA as a “formidable economic powerhouse and cultural epicentre” that accounted for nearly a quarter of China’s music performance revenue. It also acknowledged that the region’s distinct culture and Cantonese language had been hugely influential in shaping Asian pop culture, fostering connections across the global Chinese diaspora.

The next steps will include pulling together teams to handle artist management and marketing, while discovering and cultivating new talent from across the region. The mission “is to transform the local music scene by blending global musical trends with the Greater Bay Area’s vibrant and youthful energy,” UMG said.

UMG is a Dutch-American multinational corporation with its corporate headquarters in the Netherlands and operational headquarters located in California, US. Its Greater China division has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taiwan.