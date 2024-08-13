‘There’s a lot of vulnerability involved’: Macao singer-songwriter Benjamim Soares on his musical journey

One of Macao’s most captivating voices, Benjamim Soares, was flying under the radar until last month’s TDM Macao Music Awards. That’s when his song, Tired of Running, scooped both the Best Composition and Favourite Song prizes – catapulting him into the spotlight.

The 28-year-old’s sound could be described as somewhere between acoustic Jack Johnson and the more rock-oriented Counting Crows. His lyrics are introspective and vulnerable, relatable in theme. Tired of Running ponders an age-old question: What if I stopped avoiding the path I know I’m destined to take? It’s something Soares himself has mulled a fair bit, he shares with Macao News.

A videographer and photographer by trade, who grew up between Macao and Zhuhai, Soares has been making music since he was 13. His father planted the seed for what would become a passion when he gifted young Benjamim his first guitar on his 10th birthday. “That got me started on the musical journey I’m on today,” Soares says.

The singer-songwriter has been taking his music career slowly, however, and acknowledges that he’s grappled with self-doubt. So far, the talented muso says he’s kept most of his work within a tight inner circle. Apart from Tired of Running, he’s only released one other song, titled Wait Till Summer. He’s written a lot more, however, and does perform live around Macao.

But Soares, who is fluent in English, Cantonese and Mandarin, says he finally feels ready to embrace the vulnerability of a career in music. Read on to learn about his journey to this turning point and what you can expect from Macao’s most under-rated talent in the near future.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did it feel to win big at this year’s TDM Macao Music Awards?

It feels great to get recognition for music that I’ve put a lot of heart and work into. Through this competition, my music got to reach new ears. People told me that the song and message resonate with them, so that’s really motivating – and I’m grateful to TDM for that opportunity.

Tell us more about Tired of Running.

I sometimes feel an internal resistance to working on music and releasing music. I think people often run away from what they feel is the most authentic version of themselves because it’s also the most scary. What if you stopped running away from the person you know you want to become, or the path you want to take? Music or arts is not an easy career. It’s scary and there’s a lot of vulnerability involved. I think people can relate to that in many different aspects of life as well.

The TDM awards will help further your career, right?

I think they give me more exposure to a new group of people that might not have heard of me before. Hopefully that will open some new doors and opportunities. Also, it looks good on my resume as I continue to do songwriting and music production going forward.

What are you working on at the moment?

I already have a lot of songs written, some of which I already perform during live performances, like at HUSH Festival last year. I will have to start the process of recording them all. Some songs I’m still deciding whether to release as singles, or to group into an EP or album.

I’m actually finishing the production on a new single called Elation with Sadness that’s nearly ready to be released. It’s a big song for me, in terms of its sound, and I’ve been working on it for a while. So, I’m really excited to share that with everyone.

I’m always writing new songs though, so there’s a lot of new music coming up!

What are your musical influences?

I’d say I was heavily influenced musically by alternative rock from the early 2000s. Like Matchbox Twenty, Jimmy Eat World, Bring Me The Horizon, Mumford & Sons, et cetera. More recently, The 1975, The Band Camino, LANY. There are so many artists that I find inspiration from and admire, it’s hard to name them all.

I listen to new artists every week and find inspiration from all the different genres, from metal to country and EDM, to synth pop, rock et cetera.

Are there challenges in Macao’s music scene?

The market is quite small, so growing as an artist – to the level where one can do music full-time – is very difficult. I am hoping the industry develops to a point where local artists have more places to showcase their music and can be supported in connecting to bigger markets.

It would be great to have more live venues that local artists and international bands can come to perform at for example. I’ve been to see bands like Tiny Moving Parts [an emo band from the US] and Periphery [metal band from the US] in Hong Kong, at fairly small venues. But they were still able to host some international concerts. I think it would be fantastic if Macao could develop more in that area, so we can see a bigger variety of bands and music styles performing in the city.

Do you plan on venturing beyond Macao, yourself?

Yes, I’d be interested to branch outside of Macao, and collaborate with artists on new music or performances. Hong Kong or Mainland China are big markets with a lot of talent and things happening there, so they’re definitely places to consider.

I’d be interested to work with producers or collaborate with musicians who have a similar vision in terms of sound and style to me, regardless of where they’re based. So that the songs can reach their potential sonically and have a strong emotional impact.

Any words of advice for youngsters trying to make it in the music industry?

Embrace the fact that it won’t always be easy to be an artist, just keep trying to make great music. It doesn’t have to be perfect, you just have to authentically share your own feelings, perspectives and your experiences. That’s how people will connect with your music and with you. This is what I often have to remind myself as well.

Where can people see you play?

I will be performing at the Lusofonia Festival in a couple months’ time, and possibly at some other venues soon. Follow my social media for updates on my upcoming shows and new releases!