Taipa Market’s new food, cultural and creative zone soft opens

Taipa Market’s new food, cultural and creative zone commenced trial operations yesterday, ahead of its official opening in mid-December.

The new zone spans the first floor and a rooftop terrace, offering a diverse mix of creative cuisine, coffee, and cultural products in both indoor and outdoor areas, where 20 successful food and cultural vendors – selected from 437 applicants in a public tender – now provide an array of Macao-inspired offerings.

Food on offer ranges from dragon boat rice dumplings and claypot noodles to dragon beard candy, with some stalls infusing traditional snacks with innovative, creative twists. Meanwhile, cultural vendors offer customised cultural and creative postcards and other distinctive products.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) comprehensively upgraded the market’s facilities and appearance by reorganising stall layouts, enhancing the market’s architectural facade, and incorporating Portuguese-inspired elements, while the ground-floor wet market remains to sell fresh and live food.

Distinct indoor dining areas are designated by Macao street sign motifs, and colourful walls adorned with varied Portuguese-style window frames.

Stallholders are optimistic about the new zone’s prospects. One stallholder told to TDM that the diverse food offerings, tourist location, and air-conditioned seating should attract strong footfall.