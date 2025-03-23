Taipa Market is readying for a revamp

Twenty stalls at Taipa Market will be put to public tender later this year, as part of a revitalisation plan led by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IAM). The stalls have been earmarked for sellers of snacks, crafts and “cultural” items, IAM said in a statement.

The bureau noted that it aimed to create “a friendly environment for young people and entrepreneurs” at the Rua do Regedor site, which already serves as a busy hub for locals and tourists due to its proximity to heritage hotspots like Taipa Village and the Taipa Houses.

According to the statement, the market’s ground floor will continue to sell fresh and live food as well as traditional groceries. The tender relates to the first floor, where stalls range from 8.1 square metres to 30.9 square metres (the plan is to add a dining area to the first floor, too). The market’s rooftop, meanwhile, will house a cafe, and the building’s facade will be updated.

Prospective tenants interested in securing a three-year contract will have the chance to submit proposals at a yet-to-be specified date, though IAM did say that optimisation works and trial operations should take place in the fourth quarter of 2025.

IAM noted that proposals would be assessed “based on [applicants’] operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity or originality of goods types, convenience of payment tools, etc.” Briefing sessions, to be announced at a later date, will fully explain the assessment criteria.

IAM said it was basing its revitalisation plan on feedback from existing market vendors, representatives from the food and beverage sector, young people, and cultural and creative groups. The market’s last update, a few years ago, added air-conditioners and barrier-free facilities.