An annual Sino-Portuguese art exhibition officially opens at Taipa Houses

Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), Spiritual Narrative – an annual arts exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries – opened yesterday at the Taipa Houses Museum’s Nostalgic House.

The show explores Sino-Portuguese connections through the lens of notable 16th-century explorers – Portugal’s Fernão Mendes Pinto and China’s Xu Xiake – and uses contemporary art to reflect on journeys of discovery.

Eight artists from Macao, mainland China, Portugal, Angola, Mozambique, and Brazil are presenting 28 works across painting, sculpture, video, and installation.

In his opening address, IC vice president Cheang Kai Meng highlighted the exhibition’s role in leveraging Macao’s unique position as a cultural bridge. He said he hoped that the exhibition would offer the public a distinctive Sino-Portuguese artistic experience.

The exhibition forms part of the larger “7th Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival.” It runs daily from 5 December to 1 March 2026, and is open from 10 am to 7 pm (closed Mondays).

Admission is free, with guided tours in Cantonese and Mandarin available on weekends and public holidays at 3 pm and 4 pm, as well as on 23 and 26 December. For further details, visit the festival website here.